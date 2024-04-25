UFC Vegas 91: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez continues on the main card in the co-main event with a fight in the light heavyweight division between Ryan Spann and Bogdan Guskov. Spann is now coming off of back-to-back losses for the first time in his UFC career meanwhile, Guskov got his first UFC victory when he got a brutal first-round knockout. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Spann-Guskov prediction and pick.
Ryan Spann (21-9) has now dropped back-to-back fights for the first time in his UFC career most recently losing a close split decision to former title challenger Anthony Smith. Spann will be looking to right the ship and finally get back into the win column when he takes on Bogdan Guskov this weekend at UFC Vegas 91.
Bogdan Guskov (15-3) didn't have a successful short-notice debut fight when Volkan Oezdemir defeated him. He however did better in his second fight inside the Octagon when he knocked out Zac Pauga in round one. Now, Guskov will be looking to get on his first winning streak in the UFC when he takes on Ryan Spann this weekend at the UFC Apex.
Here are the UFC Vegas 91 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 91 Odds: Ryan Spann-Bogdon Guskov Odds
Ryan Spann: -192
Bogdon Guskov: +167
Over 1.5 rounds: +215
Under 1.5 rounds: -275
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Ryan Spann Will Win
Ryan “Superman” Spann enters UFC Vegas 91 aiming to halt a two-fight skid and get back into the light heavyweight winner's circle. His opponent, Bogdan “Czarevitch” Guskov, poses a dangerous challenge as a well-rounded newcomer with a hunger to prove himself. However, Spann possesses the tools to exploit Guskov's gaps and reclaim his momentum.
The key for Spann lies in his explosive striking. His power and reach advantage will be difficult for Guskov to overcome. “Superman” must establish his jab early, keeping the Russian challenger at bay and dictating the range of the fight. Guskov's standup is respectable, but Spann's speed and length should keep him from finding his rhythm.
Additionally, Spann should no problem dominating Guskov on the mat. While the newcomer's wrestling isn't the worst, we've seen him get taken down and submitted with relative ease in his UFC debut against Volkan Oezdemir. Spann is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt in his own right and if he wants to take the fight to the mat he should have the utmost confidence in doing so.
If Spann can keep the fight standing, his path to victory becomes clear. He should look to mix up his striking with thudding leg kicks to slow Guskov down. Once that power starts to fade, Spann can unleash his dangerous combinations and put the lights out.
This is a pivotal fight for Spann. A win puts him back on track, while a loss could be a significant setback. Expect “Superman” to bring the aggression and showcase the striking prowess that's made him a fearsome competitor in the light heavyweight division.
Why Bogdon Guskov Will Win
UFC Vegas 91 marks a turning point for rising light heavyweight contender Bogdan “Czarevitch” Guskov. He faces a seasoned veteran in Ryan Spann, but this is the stage where Guskov announces himself as a force to be reckoned with.
While Spann may have more UFC experience, Guskov possesses a well-rounded skillset and a relentless drive that will expose “Superman's” weaknesses. The Russian fighter's power poses the biggest threat to Spann. Guskov's timing on his counters can completely neutralize Spann's grappling advantage.
We've seen Spann struggle against opponents willing to stand and bang with him. Guskov is not only willing but technically sound enough to exploit this vulnerability. Once in a firefight, Guskov's combinations with his heavy hands will crack the chin of Spann which has been cracked in previous fights before.
The narrative surrounding this fight focuses on Spann needing a win to halt his losing streak. However, this creates immense pressure on “Superman”. Guskov, the underdog, enters this fight with the freedom to unleash his full arsenal.
Be prepared for an upset. Guskov's combination of striking, and a relentless hunger for victory will disrupt Spann's gameplan. The UFC's light heavyweight division has a new contender on its hands, and his name is Bogdan Guskov.
Final Ryan Spann-Bogdon Guskov Prediction & Pick
This light heavyweight co-main event is expected to be an absolute banger between Ryan Spann and Bogdan Guskov. Neither one of these two makes it the judge's scorecards all that often win or lose and this fight should be no different. Ultimately it's going to come down to whether or not Spann can utilize his grappling and I'll go with the latter and say that he does and when he lands a takedown he should be able to wrap up a submission shortly thereafter getting back into the win column.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Ryan Spann-Bogdon Guskov Prediction & Pick: Ryan Spann (-192), Under 1.5 Rounds (-275)