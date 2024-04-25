The UFC Vegas 91 Main Card continues to roll as we're set for another betting prediction and pick for our next bout featuring two ranked fighters in the Women's Flyweight (125) Division. Brazilian countrywomen square off as No. 12-ranked Ariane Lipski will take on No. 13-ranked Karine Silva. Check out our UFC odds series for our Lipski-Silva prediction and pick.
Ariane Lipski (17-8) has gone 6-5 during her UFC tenure since 2019. A former 5-0 Champion at KSW, she's found her groove in the UFC once again and has notched victories in her last three bouts, including a most recent armbar submission over Casey O'Neill. Now, she looks to put away another rising contender in hopes of defending her position and climbing up the rankings. Lipski stands 5'6″ with a 67-inch reach.
Karine Silva (17-4) has gone a perfect 3-0 during her quick rise to the rankings in the UFC since 2022. The Contender Series alum has now found submission wins in all four of her UFC appearances and she's been able to finish three in the first round. This will undoubtedly be her toughest test to-date, but we'll get a good idea of how serious of a contender she really is. Silva stands 5'5″ with a 67-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Vegas 91 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 91 Odds: Ariane Lipski-Karine Silva Odds
Ariane Lipski: +130
Karine Silva: -150
Over 2.5 rounds: +120
Under 2.5 rounds: -150
Why Ariane Lipski Will Win
Ariane Lipski has always been known as the “queen of violence” for her time as champion over at KSW and while she was just that during her debut to the UFC, her violent streak was lost from her for a period of time inside of the octagon. Clearly, something changed in her training and mindset outside of the ring and she's been able to rise back up and notched three consecutive wins over her last three fights. This will be her toughest opponent in quite some time but if her last three fights have taught her anything, it's that she's still capable of the same violence that got her to the UFC in the first place.
Lipski is going up against a terrifying grappler in Karine Silva and while Lipski is very adept on the ground herself, she'll want to keep this fight upright and at a safe striking distance. Lipski is the much better boxer and striker and her management of the distance will be paramount to her success in this fight. She needs to avoid the takedowns from Silva and if she gets caught in 50/50 clinch positions, she'll need to employ her Judo techniques and land into top position on the ground.
Why Karine Silva Will Win
Karine Silva has been making the most of here DWCS contract and she's been perfect through her first three appearances. Not only has she been perfect, but she's been able to dispose of opponents quickly with her next-level Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. She's found submissions via d'arce, kneebar, and most recently guillotine all in the first round of her fights. Ariane Lipski will be the best opponent Silva has had to face and Silva could have some trouble bringing this fight to the ground. Still, her success through her first three fights has to be a huge confidence boost and she'll be fully intent on producing the same result here.
Karine Silva has a 60% takedown rate through her first three fights, but she's been able to find finishes and be effective with her grappling offense after getting the first takedown she needs. Still, she's fought primary strikers in her first three fights and while Lipski is a striker in her own right, she has the highest takedown defense of all Silva's opponents at 79%. Silva will have to take her time in finding this submission and she can't get too comfortable standing and striking with Lipski.
Final Ariane Lipski-Karine Silva Prediction & Pick
This ranked matchup will be a clear indicator as to whether Karine Silva is the real deal four fights into her short UFC stint. Up until this point, she's been unstoppable with her submission grappling and she's been able to finish all of her fights as the heavy favorite within the first round. Given the betting lines, this fight is much closer in terms of skill and we should see Silva get tested for the first time.
Ariane Lipski will be waiting for any moment in which Silva makes a mistake for her opportunity to capitalize. She's very technical with her striking and can hang in the grappling situations, but she'll have to be patient and allow Silva to make the first blunder as the more experienced fighter.
This should be a close matchup in terms of skill, but Karine Silva has been a wrecking ball from what we've seen so far. If Lipski can keep this fight standing with her takedown defense, she could have a chance to survive. However, for our prediction, we'll have to roll with Karine Silva to finish this fight via submission as she establishes herself as a new contender at Flyweight.
Final Ariane Lipski-Karine Silva Prediction & Pick: Karine Silva (-150); Wins by Submission (+225)