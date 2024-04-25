UFC Vegas 91: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez continues on the main card with a fight in the heavyweight division between Austen Lane and promotional newcomer Jhonata Diniz. Lane wasn't successful in his UFC debut as he was brutally knocked out in his last fight meanwhile, Diniz has won all six of his professional bouts as he comes into his promotional debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Lane-Diniz prediction and pick.
Austen Lane (12-4) had his UFC debut in front of his home crowd taken away from him due to an accidental eye poke that ended the fight early. He was however able to finally make his UFC debut in a rematch with Justin Tafa but this time it was in his backyard at UFC 293 where he was brutally knocked out in less than two minutes. Now, Lane will be looking to finally get his first win inside the Octagon when he takes on fellow Contender Series alumni Jhonata Diniz.
Jhonata Diniz (6-0) is an undefeated Brazilian heavyweight prospect who has won all six of his professional bouts by knockout. He secured his contract with a brutal first-round knockout of two-time Contender Series competitor Eduardo Neves. Diniz will look to keep his unbeaten streak intact when he takes on fellow Contender Series alumni Austen Lane this weekend at the UFC Apex.
Here are the UFC Vegas 91 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 91 Odds: Austen Lane-Jhonata Diniz Odds
Austen Lane: +245
Jhonata Diniz: -285
Over 1.5 rounds: +205
Under 1.5 rounds: -265
Why Austen Lane Will Win
As UFC Vegas 91 looms on the horizon, the heavyweight bout between Austen Lane and Jhonata Diniz is garnering attention. With both fighters possessing knockout power, this matchup promises fireworks. However, a closer look at their attributes and fight history suggests that Austen Lane may have the edge needed to secure a win.
Austen Lane, a former NFL player turned MMA fighter, has shown a remarkable ability to adapt to the world of combat sports. His transition from football to fighting has been underscored by an impressive record of 12-4, with the majority of his wins coming by way of knockout. Lane's athletic background has endowed him with explosive power and agility, which could be pivotal in a division where a single punch can end the fight.
Lane's height and reach advantage, standing at 6'6″ with an 80-inch reach, will be significant factors against Diniz. This physical edge allows Lane to control the distance and land strikes while staying out of range of Diniz's powerful counters. Moreover, Lane's experience in the UFC's heavyweight division has been marked by learning and growth, as seen in his recent fights.
Jhonata Diniz, while undefeated and a formidable opponent with a 6-0 record, is relatively new to MMA compared to Lane. Diniz's background in kickboxing and his orthodox stance make him a dangerous striker, but Lane's experience in the Octagon and his ability to leverage his reach could neutralize Diniz's stand-up game.
Furthermore, Lane's recent training and preparation have been rigorous, as evidenced by his discussions on training with top fighters and coaches. This level of preparation is crucial for a heavyweight fighter looking to make a statement in the UFC.
Austen Lane's combination of physical attributes, knockout power, and continuous improvement in MMA positions him as a strong contender to beat Jhonata Diniz at UFC Vegas 91. His ability to leverage his reach and experience could very well lead him to victory in what is expected to be an explosive heavyweight showdown.
Why Jhonata Diniz Will Win
This heavyweight bout between Jhonata Diniz and Austen Lane is set to be a thrilling encounter. Analyzing their skills and recent performances, Jhonata Diniz appears to have a solid chance of securing a victory against Lane.
Jhonata Diniz, a Brazilian powerhouse, brings a perfect record of 6-0 into the Octagon, with all his victories coming by way of knockout. His background in kickboxing and Muay Thai adds a lethal striking arsenal to his MMA game, which could be decisive against Lane. Diniz's ability to deliver powerful and precise strikes has been a key factor in his rapid ascent within the heavyweight division.
Austen Lane, while a formidable opponent with a record of 12-4, has shown vulnerabilities, particularly in his susceptibility to knockouts, having lost four times by knockout. Diniz's striking prowess, therefore, poses a significant threat to Lane, who has occasionally struggled against heavy hitters.
Diniz's recent performances have demonstrated not only his striking ability but also an impressive speed and agility for a heavyweight, which could help him maneuver effectively against Lane's reach advantage. Diniz's training at Santa Fé Team, known for producing tough fighters, ensures he is well-prepared tactically and physically.
Additionally, Diniz's confidence is likely bolstered by his successful debut in Dana White's Contender Series, where he showcased his knockout capability against Eduardo Neves, finishing the fight impressively in the first round. This momentum could be crucial in his upcoming fight to get his first win inside the Octagon.
Final Austen Lane-Jhonata Diniz Prediction & Pick
This heavyweight should be exciting for however long it lasts. These two behemoths are coming to knock each other's blocks off and it is expected that this one ends relatively early. While Diniz may not be a world-beater and probably will not contend for a title shot anytime soon, he is still the far superior striker in this matchup. As long as he can navigate the reach advantage that Lane has, Diniz should be the one to land the cleaner combinations until he lands one on Lane's chin and puts him away early for the knockout.
Final Austen Lane-Jhonata Diniz Prediction & Pick: Jhonata Diniz (-285), Under 1.5 Rounds (-265)