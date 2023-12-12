Coastal Carolina football has found a new quarterback with Noah Kim joining the program after transferring from Michigan State.

The college transfer portal taketh and giveth for Coastal Carolina football, which is welcoming a new quarterback in former Michigan State Spartans signal-caller Noah Kim, who announced his decision to take his talents to the Chanticleers via a video he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Committed!! All glory to God… Chants up 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/N9Vp6ybC3K — Noah Kim (@noah_kim12) December 12, 2023

Kim is expected to handle the starting duties under center for Coastal Carolina football, inheriting the job left by former starter Grayson McCall, who also entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the Chanticleers' 2023 regular season schedule. Kim will have big shoes to fill, as McCall amassed a total of 10,005 passing yards and 88 touchdowns with only 14 interceptions on a 69.9 percent completion rate in five years in Coastal Carolina colors.

Kim enrolled at Michigan State in 2020 but only started to see action for the Spartans in the 2022 season. In 10 appearances for the Spartans from 2022 to 2023, Kim garnered only 1,264 passing yards and nine touchdowns with six interceptions to go with a 58.7 percent completion rate. His last three starts for Michigan State were collectively a disaster, as he threw just a touchdown against six interceptions, while his team went 0-3 in that span.

Nevertheless, Kim is hoping he can turn his college career around under Tim Beck, who is about to finish his first year of stint as the program's head coach.

In 2023, the Chanticleers finished with a 7-5 record, good enough to see postseason action, as they earned an invite to the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl where they will face off against the San Jose State Spartans on Dec. 23.