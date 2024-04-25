The college football transfer portal just is not slowing down with the Spring window opened. A ton of players have entered this time around in search of new opportunities. One of the recent big additions was Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, who entered on April 23, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.
‘Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon is in the NCAA transfer portal. He's started 15 games, has 71 career tackles and will be one of the most coveted defensive players. He was in portal in December and visited Auburn, Ohio State and Oregon before returning to MSU.'
As Thamel notes, Harmon was in the portal originally back in December before returning to East Lansing, and now he enters again. As such, Harmon is being coveted by some of the top programs, with visits to USC, Colorado, and Miami (FL) all lined up for the talented tackle, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
‘Coveted Michigan State defensive line transfer Derrick Harmon, one of the top players in the transfer portal, is set to visit USC today, sources tell @247Sports. The current plan is for him to then visit Colorado this weekend before visiting Miami Monday, per sources.'
Harmon has plenty of interest but has visits slated for these three programs, including the USC Trojans on Thursday with the other two coming over the next few days.
Exploring Derrick Harmon suitors in the transfer portal
Harmon is the best defensive tackle in the portal this time around, setting up nicely for a new destination. He brings huge athleticism and can penetrate the gaps with the best of them. The Colorado Buffaloes have been hit the hardest by the Spring transfer portal window, losing a flurry of players including some big pieces on both offense and defense, with Cormani McClain being a big loss after his high expectations.
USC had defensive issues like no other the past two years and they have clearly made that a point of emphasis. They moved on from Alex Grinch and hired former UCLA coach D'Anton Lynn as the new defensive coordinator. Bear Alexander reportedly entered the portal before deciding not to leave after all in a confusing sequence. So, adding Harmon to that defensive front would be a huge boost, and he would get to stay in the Big Ten.
The final of the three scheduled visits is with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are expected to take a step forward, and the addition of former Washington State QB Cameron Ward is a big boost to the program. Harmon would be a big boost to the defense in Miami and could have a massive role going forward.
With Michigan State hiring Jonathan Smith from Oregon State, a ton of changes went on with the roster. Harmon is now the latest departure from the Spartans.
Nonetheless, all three are strong suitors for Harmon and expect a decision to be made by him fairly quickly.