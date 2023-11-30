Grayson McCall announced he will be leaving Coastal Carolina football. We look at some potential transfer portal destinations for the QB.

Grayson McCall has now, along with a ton of other high prospect names across college football, entered his name into the transfer portal, leaving Coastal Carolina football, according to CBS Sports. The portal is set to reopen on Dec. 4.

McCall will be entering his fifth year of eligibility as a graduate transfer, playing five seasons for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. He's a former three-time Sun-Belt Player of the Year. However, this was not McCall's best year in comparison to his previous three where he passed for 78 touchdowns to only eight interceptions, with an additional 17 scores on the ground. In 2023, he posted only 10 touchdowns to six interceptions with just one rushing score. Of course, most of that was due to missing the final five games of the season with a head injury.

There's obviously no shortage of teams at either the FBS or FCS level looking for a quarterback, even if they're going to be used for nothing else but a bridge for the next guy. We've seen many quarterbacks transfer since the inception of the transfer portal that have become wildly successful at other schools, where a change of scenery did them wonders, along with gaining them more recognition nationally. Perhaps that is what McCall is looking for coming off a subpar year where he was riddled with injuries.

This isn't the first time McCall has put his name out there, as in December of 2022, he entered the transfer portal only to remove it shortly after. He was said to be visiting Auburn, among a few other schools, yet backed out due to academic issues, per Chris Hummer at 247 Sports. Even with the portal receiving new quarterback additions on the daily, the former Coastal Carolina football signal caller will most likely be highly sought out. So, let's look at some possible Grayson McCall transfer portal destinations.

Auburn Tigers

Imagine how dangerous Auburn football could be if they had any sort of reliable quarterback play and didn't have to run the ball the entire game? Well, that's exactly what Tigers' head coach Hugh Freeze would have if he could land McCall. McCall was set to visit Freeze and Auburn last season before backing out. If Freeze and staff could land McCall this time along with a couple more pieces out there at the skill positions to place around the former Coastal Carolina quarterback, then next year's Auburn team could cause some upsets.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Matt Rhule is desperately needing a revival of sorts to a Nebraska football offense that was abysmal in his first season in Lincoln. Bad quarterback play from constant turnovers became the norm for the Cornhuskers in 2023. That's not what Grayson McCall has done throughout his career, throwing just 14 interceptions in four seasons. Granted, if McCall is one of those high-priced quarterbacks that Rhule has mentioned, he may not be affordable for Nebraska.

Michigan State Spartans

No doubt that new head coach Jonathan Smith will be wanting to completely overhaul the Spartans' offense. He can start by snatching McCall out of the portal once it opens up. With the Big Ten becoming more competitive next season from Pac-12 additions, Smith will need all the weapons he can get. Michigan State would probably be the least likely of Grayson McCall's transfer portal destinations, however.

UCF Golden Knights

It would only seem fitting for a quarterback of McCall's caliber to play for Gus Malzahn at UCF. With John Rhys Plumlee out of eligibility after this season, Malzahn will need someone to fill in behind center. As of right now, there's no immediate answer on the current roster. UCF needs to start staking its claim in its new conference in the Big 12 after finishing 3-6 in conference play this season. What better way than to have a mobile, reliable quarterback like McCall who can throw deep shots down the field, as Malzahn likes, in order to take over the conference?

South Carolina Gamecocks

Spencer Rattler is finally leaving college football after what seems like an eternity. That leaves Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer needing his replacement. Rattler often could be inconsistent, which led to South Carolina not being able to sustain any success. With Columbia being a little bit closer to home for McCall, this could be a good fit and a possible shot in the arm for the Gamecocks offensively.