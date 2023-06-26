Florida baseball is poised to make a comeback in the Men's College World Series. After their disheartening Game 1 loss against LSU baseball, Kevin O'Sullivan's squad led by Wyatt Langford and Jac Caglianone rallied the team en route to a 24-4 demolition job in the MCWS.

The team set an MCWS record with 24 runs. This makes them have the most runs in any of the MCWS games played. Notre Dame was the previous record holder in their 1957 win against Northern Colorado. Florida baseball was also one run short of attaining the largest margin of victory in the College World Series, per Eric Olson of AP News.

Coach Kevin O'Sullivan could not help but praise his squad for their performance against LSU baseball.

“Obviously, we can’t take any of these runs into tomorrow. We’ll have to reset, reboot. But awfully proud of the way they responded from last night’s tough loss,” the Florida baseball coach declared.

Wyatt Langford had a perfect five-for-five game on six RBIs along with two double hitters and a homerun. Despite this, the Florida baseball coach reminded his team of the goal at hand.

“They don’t need a rah-rah speech tomorrow. We’re playing a very good LSU team and the winner is going to have the opportunity to be the national champion. Enjoy it tonight and wake up tomorrow and stay in our routine,” Kevin O'Sullivan said with much belief in his team.

There is only one game standing between Florida baseball and the rest of MCWS history. Will they complete their historic run?