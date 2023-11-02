Wyoming looks to rebound as we continue our College Football odds series with a Wyoming-Colorado State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Wyoming looks to rebound from back-to-back losses as they face Colorado State. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Wyoming-Colorado State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Colorado State enters the game sitting at 3-5 on the year. They opened with a loss to Washington State, and then nearly upset 18th-ranked Colorado. They got back to .500 with wins over Middle Tennessee State and Utah Tech but then would open conference play with a 20-point loss to Utah State. The next week was a great comeback though. Down 30-10 in the fourth quarter, Colorado State scored three touchdowns in 4:01 to win 31-30. The next week, they were on the wrong side of the last-second score, as they lost to UNLV on a field goal with three seconds left in the game. Last time out, they battled Air Force and some snow, and lost to both, with the final score being 30-13.

Meanwhile, Wyoming is 503 on the year. They opened the season with the upset of Texas Tech before beating Portland State. After a loss to Texas, they would win three straight games, including conference wins over New Mexico and 24th-ranked Fresno State. Still, they have experienced back-to-back losses. First, it was a loss to the Air Force. Wyoming was up 21-17 at the half but fell in the fourth quarter. They tied the game up with 6:14 left, but Air Force scored with 2:17 left to win the game. Last time out, it was a disaster. Boise State scored first and led 8-0. Wyoming scored to make it 8-7 in the first quarter, but would not score again. Wyoming would fall 32-7.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread

The Colorado State offense is led by Bryaden Fowler-Nicolosi. He has completed 209 of 329 passes this year for 2,470 yards. Fowler-Nicolosi has 16 touchdowns on the season with 16 big-time throws according to PFF. He has also thrown 11 interceptions this year with 18 turnover-worthy passes. In the last two games, he has curbed some of the ball security issues in the air, with no interceptions and just two turnover-worthy passes. He did have a fumble last game though.

The ground game has not been great for Colorado State overall this year. Vann Schield leads the way this year, but he has just 288 yards this year and three scores. Avery Morrow is second on the team, sitting with 149 yards and a score this year.

Still, Colorado State has a trio of pass catchers who have been solid this year. Tory Horton leads the way this year with 790 yards and six scores this year. He has brought in 70 of 94 targets this year, while also being solid after the catch. Horton has brought in 455 yards after the catch this year. Meanwhile, the tight end, Dallin Holker has been brought in. 48 of 73 targets this year. He has 619 yards this season, with six touchdown receptions as well. Finally, Justin Ross-Simmons has 505 yards this year while bringing in 32 of 51 targets this year. He has 337 yards after the catch this year and three scores.

On the defensive end, Mohamed Kamara has been amazing for Colorado State this year. He has 38 quarterback pressures on the season with 11 sacks. Colorado State as a team has just 21 sacks, with over half of them coming from Kamara. The run defense has been led by Chase Wilson. He has 38 tackles this year, with 22 stops for offensive failures. Still, Colorado State sits 103rd in the nation against the run this year, mainly due to missed tackles. The defense has missed 58 tackles this year. For as bad as the rushing defense has been, the passing has been worse, sitting 120th in the nation against the pass this year. They have allowed 16 touchdowns this year through the air, with just six interceptions.

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread

Andrew Peasley is the quarterback for the Wyoming offense He has struggled much of the year. On the year, he has completed just 94 of 162 passes this year for 1,055 yards and 13 touchdowns. Still, he has taken care of the ball, throwing just three interceptions, and just six turnover-worthy passes. The last two games have shown the best of Peasley and the worst. Against Air Force, he passed for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Last time out, he threw for just 85 yards against Boise State with a touchdown and an interception.

Peasley has been solid on the ground this year too. He has run for 270 yards this year and four touchdowns. Last time out, he had just one yard though, and did not score. The Wyoming run game has been Harrison Waylee. Waylee has run for 558 yards this year with three touchdowns. He is averaging over six yards per carry this year, with nearly getting three yards downfield before first contact. He has also broken 29 tackles this year.

Wyoming needs some help in the receiving game though. Wyatt Wieland leads the way with 250 yards on the season. He has four touchdowns as well, still, he gets just 3.3 yards after the catch. Ayir Asante is second on the team with 236 yards this year and four scores.

Wyoming is 43rd against the pass, but 111th in the nation against the rush this year. Overall, this gives an 81st-ranked defense in total yards on the year. Wyoming has just 15 sacks this year, with just 78 quarterback Pressures. DeVonner Harris leads the team with three sacks this year and 12 total pressures. The run defense is led by Easton Gibbs, who has 40 tackles this year, with 20 stops for offensive failures this year. Still, all six of the top tacklers have an average depth of tackle three or more yards beyond the line of scrimmage, with two guys seven or more yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

Final Colorado State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Neither defense has been stellar this year. Colorado State is awful against the run, but Wyoming does not run the ball well. Wyoming is also bad against the run, but Colorado State does not run the ball well. While Wyoming is very good against the pass, Andrew Peasley has been great this year for Colorado State. He is going to keep this one close. Take Colorado State and the points.

Final Colorado State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Colorado State +7 (-120)