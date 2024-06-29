Coppin State University has been awarded $34,992 from the U.S. Department of State’s Increase and Diversity Education Abroad for U.S. Students (IDEAS) Program, per a release obtained by HBCU Pulse. With this grant, Coppin State and 36 other U.S. colleges and universities were selected to develop and enhance their study abroad programs, fostering international engagement and learning opportunities for students.

The IDEAS Program Grant, an initiative by the U.S. Department of State, was created to expand and diversify study abroad programs around the world that align with U.S. foreign policy goals and provide international experiences for students who attend college in the U.S.

“The U.S. Department of State is proud to support these U.S. colleges and universities as they build capacity for more American students to study abroad in diverse locations around the world. Increasing the number of U.S. students with international experiences is part of our investment in ensuring that our country’s future leaders have the skills they need in fields ranging from global health to technology and innovation,” said Heidi Manley, Chief of USA Study Abroad, U.S. Department of State.”

As for Coppin State,the university will use the grant to establish a study abroad office, create a resource portal for students to gain more information, faculty, and staff interested in study abroad initiatives, and provide financial support to faculty.

“By leveraging these resources, Coppin State University will broaden its educational opportunities beyond campus borders, enabling students to integrate into the global workforce through diverse learning and collaboration opportunities worldwide,” said Dr. Jale Aldemir, Assistant Professor, Coppin State School of Education.

One of Coppin State University’s main priorities is to prepare its students for success in the interconnected world. To ensure students are equipped with the skills and experiences necessary to not only thrive in the global economy but to also contribute to understanding and solving challenges that impact the diaspora.

With the IDEAS Program grant, Coppin State University plans to expand its global footprint and empower students with new transformative international experiences. The study abroad office is set to start in fall 2024, with the hope that students can start applying for study abroad opportunities by spring 2025.