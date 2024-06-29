Macklin Celebrini is officially a San Jose Shark. But who will go after Celebrini during the first night of the 2024 NHL Draft? We now have the answer to that question. The first-round of the NHL Draft took place live from inside the Vegas Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. ClutchPoints has now updated this post with grades for every pick and trade that occured on the draft floor.

The 2023 NHL Draft did not see any trades in the first round of the draft for the first time since 2007. However, with rumors flying around the Sin City at this time, we saw a few minor ones on Friday night. It'll certainly be interesting to see if any teams swing a major blockbuster in Las Vegas during the rest of the draft on Saturday.

With no further ado, here are instant grades and analysis for the entire first round. We will start with the Sharks, who snagged Celebrini after winning the NHL Draft Lottery back in May.

ClutchPoints' final 2024 NHL Mock Draft

1. San Jose Sharks – Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

The worst-kept secret of the 2024 NHL Draft is no longer a secret. Macklin Celebrini is the best player in this class and the most complete player. The Sharks have an incredible stockpile of young talent ready to make an impact in the NHL. Now, San Jose has its franchise cornerstone. An obvious but necessary pick for general manager Mike Grier.

GRADE: A+

2. Chicago Blackhawks – Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State (NCAA)

The 2024 NHL Draft started with the Blackhawks here with the second pick. Here, they select possibly the best defenseman in the class. Levshunov plays a complete two-way game and has incredible offensive ability. His defense does need some work, but he has all the potential to become a star at the next level. Ivan Demidov was also a fit, but this is far from a bad selection.

GRADE: A-

3. Anaheim Ducks – Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

This is a huge curveball. Sennecke is a late riser throughout this draft process after an impressive second half of the season. Many believed the Generals star could go within the top 10, but this is a surprise. There is a lot to like about this player, but there were certainly better options on the board. We'll see how this ages, but the immediate reaction is that this is a reach.

GRADE: C+

4. Columbus Blue Jackets – Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Lindstrom dealt with multiple injuries last season, including a herniated disk in his back. When healthy, though, there is a lot to like about the Tigers star. Lindstorm is a big, physical player who plays without fear on the ice. He does not shy away from the dirty areas of the game and opponents hate playing against him. Lindstrom is a good pick despite the options on the board. Are we on Ivan Demidov fall watch?

GRADE: B+

5. Montreal Canadiens – Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

Never mind on the Demidov fall watch. The Canadiens signaled a desire to add a forward at the 2024 NHL Draft. Here, they take the most dynamic offensive presence in the class. He has gamebreaking skill and is a threat no matter what he does. Demidov can thread the needle to make a difficult pass or rifle a shot to score himself. Montreal may have found their next franchise cornerstone here.

GRADE: A+

6. Utah Hockey Club – Tij Iginla, LW, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Another surprising selection here. Tij Iginla, the son of Calgary Flames icon Jarome, is a great prospect who has risen up draft boards since the beginning of the season. Iginla has a lethal shot that can beat goalies from distance. He brings positional versatility with his ability to play at center or on the wing. He is great off the puck and can beat defenders one-on-one. It's a surprise, and a bit of a reach, but this is a good pick overall.

GRADE: B+

7. Ottawa Senators – Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Yakemchuk brings offensive skill to the Senators. He also brings added value as a right-shot defender, which teams in the NHL covet. There are concerns over his hockey sense, but his upside is real. This is a fine pick for an Ottawa team needing defensive depth on the right side. That said, if they wanted an offensively skilled defenseman, Zayne Parekh may have more upside.

GRADE: B

8. Seattle Kraken – Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

This is a great pick for the Kraken. Catton was a dynamo in the WHL, scoring 120 points this past season for the Chiefs. The Spokane star generates offense for his teammates and himself on the ice. Though on the smaller side, he is not afraid to cut to the middle or beat defenders along the boards. The only real knock for this pick is that Seattle has spent their last four first-round picks on forwards. Defensive depth is a need here for the Kraken. Still, an excellent selection for Ron Francis.

GRADE: A-

9. Calgary Flames – Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The Flames take the best pure offensive defenseman in the draft right here. He had a lot of success in Saginaw, leading the Spirit to their first Memorial Cup this past season. He plays an aggressive and confident brand of hockey that allows him to make plays all over the ice. Parekh is almost like a winger on the blueline. Some are concerned about his defense, but he shouldn't be a defensive liability in the NHL. Calgary has its centerpiece as they reshape their blueline.

GRADE: A+

10. New Jersey Devils – Anton Silayev, D, Torpedo Nizhny Novogorod (KHL)

Silayev is the opposite of Parekh. The Russian defender is a shutdown defender who played a big role on a KHL team as a U18 player. There are some glimpses of a two-way game here, but the offense needs a lot of work. Still, his defense alone may make him a top-pairing defenseman. He joins a Devils blueline that includes Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec. New Jersey is building one of the best bluelines in the league.

GRADE: A+

11. San Jose Sharks (via BUF) – Sam Dickinson, D, London Knights (OHL)

Dickinson led the Knights to an OHL championship this past season. He is one of the best athletes in this class but is still very raw as a player. His game grew as the season went on, but there are still a few questions about his projection in the NHL. Dickinson could find himself playing in the top four for the Sharks down the line when all is said and done.

GRADE: B+

We have our first trade to announce

We have our first trade of the 2024 NHL Draft. The Philadelphia Flyers have traded the 12th overall pick to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for the 13th overall pick in this year's draft. Additionally, Minnesota is sending a 2025 third-round pick to the Flyers.

12. Minnesota Wild (via PHI) – Zeev Buium, D, University of Denver (NCAA)

The Wild moved up one spot to ensure they got the defenseman of their choice. Buium had an incredible season as a freshman in college. He scored 50 points in his first collegiate season and won a National Championship. He can create space offensively while generating chances for his teammates. Buium also has a shot that can beat goalies for distance or create rebound opportunities. Buium could form a formidable partnership with Brock Faber down the line.

GRADE: A

13. Philadelphia Flyers (via MIN) – Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Luchanko is a late riser in the 2024 NHL Draft. He fits what head coach John Tortorella looks for in his players. He is an aggressive player who is responsible on the defensive end of the ice. Additionally, he can provide secondary offense in the middle of the lineup. The downside is that Luchanko does not have the upside of some other players on the board. Finnish center Konsta Helenius, for example, was a perfect fit. Still, this is not a major reach for the Flyers.

GRADE: B

14. Buffalo Sabres (via SJ/PIT) – Konsta Helenius, C, Jurkurit (Liiga)

Speaking of Helenius, the Sabres grab the best player left on the board. Helenius is a talented two-way center who is not afraid to play physically despite his smaller frame. The Finnish forward is more of a playmaker than a goal-scorer. But he is incredible defensively and can be relied upon in all situations. The Sabres continue to stockpile promising talent at the 2024 NHL Draft.

GRADE: A

15. Detroit Red Wings – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Brandsegg-Nygard has been a popular mock pick for the Red Wings. Steve Yzerman made the mock picks a reality with this move here. Brandsegg-Nygard is the most competitive player in the 2024 NHL Draft. He is a defensively responsible player who can generate offense and works harder than every other player on the ice. He should complement Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat extremely well in Hockeytown.

GRADE: A+

16. St. Louis Blues – Adam Jiricek, D, HC Plzen (Extraliga)

Jiricek struggled with injuries during his draft season which made his assessment somewhat difficult. When healthy, this is a talent who could have gone in the top 10 in the 2024 NHL Draft. He showed good mobility and promise as a puck mover. Jiricek played a mature game in a professional league against grown men. He is a solid rearguard who refuses to give up on the ice. If he can stay healthy, the Blues may have a top-four defenseman here.

GRADE: B+

17. Washington Capitals – Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Parascak has high hockey IQ and had an incredible rookie season in the WHL. He uses his hands to beat defenders in one-on-one situations and create space in the offensive zone. His skating isn't great, but it isn't necessarily bad either. There is some upside for Parascak here, though it is a bit higher than expected.

GRADE: B

18. Chicago Blackhawks (via NYI) – Sasha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

The Blackhawks traded for this pick earlier in the offseason. They went defense with their second-overall pick, but they go forward here. Boisvert is a good two-way center with size. He is effective on the puck while not exactly being dynamic. The Lumberjacks star has impressive vision on the ice that allows him to make plays and feed teammates. Chicago does well to improve its center depth here.

GRADE: B+

19. Vegas Golden Knights – Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

Speaking purely on talent, Connelly is a great hockey player. However, there are legitimate concerns off the ice. He was accused of using a racial slur during a game. And he was caught posting a swastika on his social media, as well. You have to imagine the Golden Knights did some due diligence here, but this is certainly a pick that will generate some backlash.

GRADE: C

20. New York Islanders (via CHI) – Cole Eiserman, LW, USNTDP

Eiserman is the best goal scorer in the history of the US National Team Development Program. No player in the history of the program has found the back of the net more than him. However, nearly every other aspect of his game is lacking. He isn't great off the puck, and he is a bit of a liability on defense. Still, at 20 overall, this could be very good value for the Islanders.

GRADE: A

21. Montreal Canadiens (via LAK) – Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

Hage has incredible speed that he uses to beat defenders and crash the net. He had a very good second half of the season with the Steel in the United States Hockey League to help his draft stock. He has a high-end shot while possessing the ability to make creative plays, as well. There is a lot to like with Hage, who goes right about where everyone expected him to.

GRADE: B+

22. Nashville Predators – Yegor Surin, C, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

General manager Barry Trotz wants his scouts to take swings at potentially big-time talent. Surin is certainly a swing, but whether he is a big-time talent remains to be seen. There is a lot to like here. Surin is a buzzsaw on the ice who hounds opponents in all three zones. He throws the body and is not afraid to throw down if need be. Fans will certainly love him, especially if the offense develops. He is one of the younger players in the class, so there is time for Nashville to develop him.

GRADE: B-

We have our second trade to announce

We have our second trade in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs are moving back from 23rd overall. Toronto trades this next pick to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for picks 31 and 58 in this year's draft.

23. Anaheim Ducks (via TOR) – Stian Solberg, D, Valerenga (EliteHockey Ligaen)

Solberg is the second-ever Norewigan drafted in the first round of the NHL Draft after Brandsegg-Nygard earlier in the night. He was a late riser through the season. In fact, he may be the latest rising prospect taken in round one. Solberg impressed at the World Championship for Norway. He isn't necessarily dynamic on the ice, but he does a lot of thinks well. This could be a great swing for the Ducks.

GRADE: B+

We have our third trade to announce

The Colorado Avalanche have moved out of the 24th pick of the 2024 NHL Draft. Colorado trades pick 24 to the Utah Hockey Club. Utah sends Colorado picks 38 and 71 in this year's draft. Additionally, the Avalanche receive a 2025 second-round pick originally owned by the New York Rangers.

24. Utah Hockey Club (via COL) – Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Beaudoin has limited upside, but he has a distinct role that works well for teams that want to be harder to play against. He is an aggressive defender and forechecker who refuses to leave opposing players alone. His offense isn't great, but the defensive aspects make him a valuable player. This is a higher floor, lower ceiling player for Utah to develop.

GRADE: B-

25. Boston Bruins (via OTT/DET) – Dean Letourneau, C, St. Andrew's College (PHC)

The Bruins reacquired this pick in the Linus Ullmark trade earlier in the week. And they take a player that simply screams “Bruins hockey.” Letourneau dominated Canadian prep hockey while flashing clear offensive skill. The level of competition isn't the best, but his 6'7″ size combined with the offensive ability could see him turn into a very valuable middle-six player for the Bruins.

GRADE: B+

26. Los Angeles Kings (via MTL) – Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

The Kings are getting a very underrated player here. Greentree easily could have gone earlier in the first round based on talent alone. He has clear offensive ability that allows him to score and generate chances for teammates. There are times where his compete level takes a dive, but it isn't an incredibly common occurrence. Greentree could be a very good middle-six forward for Los Angeles down the line.

GRADE: A-

We have our fourth trade to announce

The Carolina Hurricanes are trading down with the Chicago Blackhawks. Carolina is moving the 27th pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to the Blackhawks. In return, the Hurricanes receive picks 34 and 50 in this year's draft.

27. Chicago Blackhawks (via CAR) – Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

This is certainly a swing by the Blackhawks. He had a good season with the Brantford Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League. He has great work ethic on the ice. And his strength makes him hard to knock off the puck. That said, there isn't much to suggest his upside is all that great. At best, he plays a middle-six role for the Blackhawks. Chicago certainly believes in him, though, so we'll see how this turns out.

GRADE: C

28. Calgary Flames (via VAN) – Matvei Gridin, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Gridin has flown under the radar a bit at the 2024 NHL Draft. But he is a very good prospect. He scored 83 points last season with the Lumberjacks in the USHL, which led the league. He is a gifted shooter who can score anywhere in the offensive zone. And he has high-end hockey IQ that allows him to make impressive passes, as well. He isn't entirely physical, and he tends to play more of a perimeter game. That said, there is real upside with this player.

GRADE: B

29. Dallas Stars – Emil Hemming, RW, TPS (Liiga)

Hemming has an elite shot that makes him a threat to score at any time. However, there are some concerns over his compete level and his aggressiveness. He can turn in a less-than-ideal effort when the puck isn't on his stick. Additionally, while he plays with more of an edge than most give him credit for, you'd like to see him be more aggressive given his size. Still, the upside is there despite the concerns.

GRADE: B-

30. New York Rangers – EJ Emery, D, USNTDP

Emery will never be mistaken for an offensive defenseman. His offensive skills aren't great, and the upside is extremely limited. However, as a defender, there is a lot to like. Emery has ideal size at 6'3″ and is a very good skater for someone that size. He is extremely smart in the defensive zone and he suffocates attacking players in his own end. The Rangers could have a top-four shutdown defenseman here.

GRADE: B+

31. Toronto Maple Leafs (via ANA/EDM) – Ben Danford, D, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

This is well off the board, even late in the first round. Danford is a well-rounded defender who is competitive on defense. He lacks ideal size for the back end, though, and he isn't the most offensively skilled player. Toronto certainly likes the player, but there were options with more upside on the board for them to choose.

GRADE: C

A trade to close out Round 1

The Philadelphia Flyers have traded the final pick of the first round. Philadelphia trades the 32nd pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to the Edmonton Oilers. In return, Edmonton sends a conditional future first-round pick to the Flyers.

32. Edmonton Oilers (via PHI/FLA) – Sam O'Reilly, RW, London Knights (OHL)

This is certainly an interesting pick for the Western Conference champions to close out the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft. O'Reilly played a mature, well-rounded game for the Knights this past season. He has good work ethic and hockey IQ that helps him make quality plays. The combination of a limited upside and the high price paid to trade for this pick knock this grade down, however.

GRADE: C