The 2024 NBA Draft was an important moment for the Sacramento Kings as they continue to build on the momentum from a promising 2023 season. With a focus on shoring up their roster and addressing key areas of need, the Kings entered the draft armed with several picks and a clear strategy. The stakes were high, and the fans were eager to see how the front office would maneuver to keep the team competitive in the ever-evolving Western Conference.

Sacramento Kings' 2024 NBA Offseason Priorities

Although the Kings missed the playoffs, their competitiveness and impressive win total demonstrated that last season wasn’t a fluke. The franchise is clearly moving in the right direction. This progress has given fans a reason to be optimistic.

Winning 46 games and playing strong basketball in the competitive Western Conference is no small feat. Sacramento was up against a highly talented conference and might have reached the 50-win mark if they were in the Eastern Conference.

Entering the offseason, the Kings faced several questions. Malik Monk, their impactful sixth man who had significantly improved over two years, was an unrestricted free agent. Due to the Kings having early Bird rights on his contract, their offer was limited. Meanwhile, other teams could theoretically offer him a max deal. Ultimately, Monk and the Kings agreed on a four-year, $78 million contract. Aside from that, they signed coach Mike Brown to a three-year extension in late May.

With the 13th pick in the draft, they secured Devin Carter. As we will see later, he is a top talent and two-way player whose defensive skills should integrate well into Brown’s system. Early Thursday, the Kings made headlines by trading potential foundational pieces Davion Mitchell and Sasha Vezenkov, along with their second-round pick, to Toronto for Jalen McDaniels. This trade not only addressed the logjam at guard. It also provided crucial salary cap space, allowing the Kings the flexibility to make further additions in free agency.

Here we will put out some of our grades for every player the Sacramento Kings picked in the recently concluded 2024 NBA Draft.

No. 13: Devin Carter, SG, Providence

Devin Carter at 13 could be considered a steal. Recall that draft experts ranked him as high as fifth. But how does this pick fit the Kings' needs?

Carter is impressive, averaging nearly 20 points per game (19.7 PPG) and showcasing his shooting prowess with 37.7 percent from three on 6.8 attempts per game. This ensures he can effectively space the floor.

Additionally, he’s a strong perimeter defender, with comparisons to Jrue Holiday. His defensive stats are remarkable. He ranked in the 89th percentile in steal rate and 77th in block rate in the Big East. He also led the Big East in defensive rebounding percentage. This showed his physicality despite being a guard.

Yes, the Kings primarily need an upgrade at power forward to enhance their ability to attack closeouts, improve floor spacing, and provide secondary rim protection. With this pick, however, they now have a plethora of shooting guards. This includes the aforementioned Monk, Kevin Huerter, Keon Ellis, Chris Duarte, Colby Jones, and now Devin Carter. However, they still lack frontcourt size.

He fits?

Though Carter was likely the best available player at the time, this pick did not address the power forward need. Options like drafting Tristan da Silva or trading the pick for someone like Jerami Grant were overlooked.

On the flip side, despite being undersized, Carter has a nearly 6'9 wingspan and a robust playstyle. These allowed him to rank third in rebounds per game and second in total defensive rebounds in the Big East. He was also among the top five in steals per game over the last two seasons.

The Kings also still have assets like Huerter, Barnes, and future first-round picks to potentially trade for a power forward. This just means keeping Carter while pursuing other upgrades remains viable.

To elevate from mediocrity to a top-tier team, the Kings need to upgrade their power forward position. It remains to be seen if they will make such a move or remain content with a solid prospect. For now, this selection earns a decent grade.

Grade: B

Looking Ahead

Overall, the Sacramento Kings' 2024 NBA Draft strategy highlighted a focus on talent and versatility. They selected a player who can contribute immediately while also holding long-term potential. Devin Carter stands out as a dynamic two-way player who can make an immediate impact, though the team still needs to address gaps in their frontcourt. At this point, the Kings are well-positioned to build on last season’s successes. However, to truly compete at the highest level, further moves—particularly at power forward—are essential. As the offseason progresses, the Kings have the opportunity to leverage their assets and make significant strides toward becoming a powerhouse in the Western Conference.