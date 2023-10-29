Inclement weather played a big part in Colorado State football's Week 9 home game against the 19th-ranked Air Force. This resulted in an unusual penalty for the Rams in the third quarter. As the game remained tied at 13, the Rams found themselves facing a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. This was because Rams fans were throwing snowballs at the Air Force bench.

Colorado State had reportedly been warned by the officials after the first half. This was due to fans tossing snowballs at the Falcons' bench. Although the initial warning didn't result in a penalty against the Rams, a second incident did. This happened since fans continued their disruptive behavior into the second half.

Colorado State got penalized 15 yards because Colorado State fans were throwing snowballs at Air Force players on the sideline 💀 pic.twitter.com/AFADxi7pqJ — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 29, 2023

Take note that Colorado State, in its second season under the leadership of Coach Jay Norvell, entered Saturday's game with a six-game losing streak against the Falcons. Air Force had established itself as the team to beat in the Mountain West. The Falcons boasted a 7-0 record and the highest AP ranking among all Group of Five teams. The Falcons were on a quest to become the first service academy program to secure a spot in a New Year's Six bowl game as the designated Group of Five champions.

Cautioned

The game officials had publicly cautioned the fans twice, and CSU's public address announcer had issued several warnings during the first half. They alerted fans to the potential penalty if snowball throwing continued. This behavior primarily occurred on the side adjacent to the Air Force bench, where the student section was located.

The penalty awarded Air Force a free 15 yards at the start of the second half with the game still tied. The drive was culminated by Zac Larrier, who scored a 1-yard touchdown on a sneak. It capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Sure, it's uncertain whether the penalty directly influenced the game's outcome. However, this drive was undeniably pivotal in shifting the momentum in favor of Air Force.

Following the penalty, the student section was relocated upward by more than a dozen rows. The result was another loss against a top-25 opponent for the Rams.

In a game characterized by a persistent snowstorm, the Colorado State football team had Air Force, ranked 19th, on the ropes for most of the first half. However, while the snowstorm endured, CSU's performance didn't. As such, the Falcons emerged victorious with a 30-13 win, securing their seventh consecutive victory in the rivalry series.