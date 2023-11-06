After rookie wide receiver Josh Downs went down with a knee injury, the Indianapolis Colts have worked out veteran wideout Sammy Watkins

Among a rookie class that has already produced no shortage of high-quality pass catchers, one receiver who has flown under the radar in comparison to his contemporaries is Indianapolis Colts' 3rd round pick Josh Downs. Downs, who had back to back seasons with over 1,000 yards at North Carolina, is third among rookies in receiving yards and fourth in receptions this season, despite uneven quarterback play from Gardner Minshew, who has filled in for injured rookie Anthony Richardson the majority of the year. But in the Colts' Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, Downs exited early with a knee injury that had landed him on the injury report coming into the game.

While it's still uncertain how much time Downs will end up missing, a recent development in Indianapolis indicates the Colts may be preparing for an extended absence. Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins worked out for the Colts today, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Watkins, the 4th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, came into the NFL out of Clemson with through-the-roof hype, but was never able to live up to the expectations that come with being the 4th pick in the draft. A bad quarterback situation in Buffalo wasn't enough to stop Watkins from posting a 1,000 yard season his second year in the league, but recurring injuries throughout his career prevented him from reaching that milestone again. The fact that receivers like Mike Evans, Odell Beckham Jr., Davante Adams, Jarvis Landry and Allen Robinson were selected after Watkins hasn't helped him shed the bust label.

Sammy Watkins started the 2023 season without a team to call his own after playing in both Baltimore and Green Bay last year. As someone who was living in Fort Myers, Florida during Watkins' time as a prolific high school football player there, I've rooted for him every stop of the way. And if Indianapolis is his next stop, I'll be hoping the 30-year-old Watkins has a moment or two where he reminds us of the promise he showed nearly a decade ago.