The latest Anthony Richardson injury update is that the Indianapolis Colts quarterback is officially out for the 2023 season. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his injured shoulder.

“After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season,” Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning. “Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future. In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I’m excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland.”

The team also tweeted an update and a statement of support for Richardson.

QB Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. pic.twitter.com/iYZbTyXOkw — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2023

Richardson was playing well for the Colts before the injury happened. In four games, the rookie signal-caller was 50-of-84 (59.5%) for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also racked up 136 rushing yards on 25 carries with four rushing touchdowns. That 25th and final carry is what did him in, as two Tennessee Titans defenders hit him simultaneously, leading to the Grade 3 AC joint sprain.

This latest Anthony Richardson injury update and upcoming surgery means that backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will be the Colts starter for the remainder of the season. Sam Ehlinger is now QB2 behind Minshew.

Indianapolis next hosts the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.