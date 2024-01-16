Who we looking at, Boys?

The Dallas Cowboys' 2023 NFL season was a rollercoaster ride. They finished with a 12-5 record and a loss in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs to the Green Bay Packers. As the team looks to bounce back in 2024, they will need to address several key areas, including the running back and wide receiver positions. In this article, we will explore four potential players the Cowboys can target in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Recapping the Cowboys' 2023 NFL Season

The 2023 season for the Dallas Cowboys witnessed a robust start. They won 10 of their first 13 games and secured 12 regular season wins for the third consecutive year in franchise history. Despite this, the playoff journey ended in disappointment with a Wild Card Round loss to the Packers. This underscored the need for enhancements in several positions.

The Cowboys maintained their strong performance in the 2023-24 season. Dak Prescott's health, Mike McCarthy's offensive strategies, and the emergence of Dallas' defense as one of the league's best were key highlights. Sure, the team dominated at home and claimed the top spot in the NFC East. However, the season concluded abruptly with a 48-32 Wild Card loss to the Packers at AT&T Stadium. With core players secured for the long term, the Cowboys are favored to reenter the playoff scene next season. However, reloading or improving the roster demands efforts from McCarthy, team president Jerry Jones, CEO Stephen Jones, and vice president of player personnel Will McClay.

With the postseason journey completed, let's shift our focus to the upcoming free agency and draft for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys' 2024 Draft Outlook

Securing top talent from the 2024 NFL Draft is crucial for bolstering the roster's depth. Despite having a light load with only five picks, the Cowboys hold at least one pick in the first three rounds. The absence of a fourth-round pick is notable, though. The team will only enter the draft again in the seventh round, where they have two selections.

Here we will look at the players that the Dallas Cowboys can look at as way too early targets in the 2024 NFL Draft.

JC Latham, OL, Alabama

Don't be shocked if the Cowboys pull off a draft day trade to move up. The prospect of doing this can be attributed to drafting Alabama's JC Latham. This bold move makes a lot of sense for the Cowboys, particularly in addressing the right tackle position. That's where Terence Steele has proven to be a liability. Boasting impressive size, effortless power, and strength, Latham excels at creating instant displacement on double-teams and down blocks. His ability to climb and eliminate linebackers opens up massive lanes for the run game. Latham brings a tenacious and imposing mentality, delivering body-blow finishes.

At 21 years old during his rookie NFL season, Latham combines size, play strength, power, and competitive toughness. Yes, he may need to refine his patience to balance his attacking play style. Still, he possesses the tools and skill set to potentially start in his first year.

Troy Franklin, Wide Receiver, Oregon

Sure, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup have performed really well. Both have amassed a combined 75 catches for 976 yards. Still, the Cowboys could benefit from adding another dynamic threat to their receiving corps. Troy Franklin from Oregon stands out as an excellent option. He is known for his explosiveness as both a vertical threat and after the catch. Keep in mind that Cooks has fallen short in yards after the catch compared to Jake Ferguson and Gallup. As such, Franklin's speed and ability to create separation provide a different dimension to the Cowboys' offense. As a first-team All-Pac-12 performer, Franklin could complement CeeDee Lamb effectively.

Cooper Beebe, Offensive Lineman, Kansas State

Confidence in Cooper Beebe's potential remains strong until there is a convincing argument from the NFL or another authoritative source. Beebe's attributes include his substantial size, aggressive playing style, and remarkable balance. With his skill set, he could seamlessly step into the role of a plug-and-play guard for the Cowboys. Drafting him offers an immediate impact on the offensive line.

Tyler Nubin, Safety, Minnesota

Tyler Nubin! Interception gophers! Future first round NFL pick making plays pic.twitter.com/ClNbWvauor — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) September 1, 2023

Tyler Nubin is a savvy defensive back. He presents an intriguing option for the Cowboys. With the pressure generated by Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, Nubin could contribute to creating a formidable “No Fly Zone” in the Cowboys' defensive backfield. His ability to capitalize on defensive pressure adds a layer of depth and effectiveness to the team's defensive strategy.

Looking Ahead

As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft, the spotlight is on potential game-changers to address key areas and elevate the team's performance. From targeting offensive linemen like the formidable JC Latham and Cooper Beebe to bolstering the receiving corps with explosive talents such as Troy Franklin, the Cowboys aim to fortify their roster for a successful campaign. The prospect of adding a savvy defensive back like Tyler Nubin only adds to the anticipation of a revamped and dynamic team.

With a careful eye on these four way-too-early draft targets, the Cowboys aspire to build a contender for the upcoming season. In addition, this can also lay the foundation for sustained success in the years to come. As the draft approaches, the Cowboys and their fans await with bated breath. They are eager to witness the next generation of talent don the iconic blue and silver, ready to make an impact on America's Team.