Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shouted out Brandin Cooks for being 'Mr. Consistent' throughout the season

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has deservedly received a ton of attention this season, especially after breaking Hall of Fame Cowboys WR Michael Irvin's franchise records for receptions and receiving yards this weekend. Lamb put up a season-high in both receptions and receiving yards, recording 13 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown.

However, Dak Prescott took the time to shout another Cowboys receiver, Brandin Cooks.

“Honestly, talking about CeeDee, I think I would be remiss if I didn’t give some credit to Brandin Cooks and just the way he’s come in, being a veteran with a lot of success with different teams,” Prescott said. “Throughout the year, he’s really showing CeeDee how to prepare, how to get better and to not be satisfied at any point,” via The Athletic's Jon Machota.

If Cooks' preparation has played any role in Lamb's success this year, it's paid off. Lamb has far exceeded his previous career receiving totals with 122 receptions for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns. The fourth-year receiver has truly emerged into one of the NFL's best receivers; he's first in the NFL in receptions and second in receiving yards.

Cooks has had a good season in his own right as well, playing for his fifth NFL team. He has 48 receptions for 618 yards and seven touchdowns, including four touchdowns in the last six games. No matter which team Cooks is on, he's always found ways to contribute and add another offensive weapon.

“That’s who Brandin is, Mr. Consistent. He’s consistent in his attitude each and every day, consistent in his work ethic, consistent in taking care of his body,” Prescott added. “All of that translates to him making plays on the field when the time is needed and making big-time catches. He’s a guy that’s far from satisfied.”