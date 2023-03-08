Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is ready for a position change. Parsons and the rest of the NFL world watched as the New York Giants agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract with quarterback Daniel Jones, just a day after quarterback Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints agreed to a four-year $150 million deal. Well, Parsons has seen enough.

The Cowboys All-Pro pass rusher took to Twitter and posted a perfect NSFW reaction to Jones’ Giants contract.

“F*** it I’m switching to QB!”

Micah Parsons has seen enough of pass-rusher salaries in the NFL and is ready to try his hand at quarterback.

Move over Dak Prescott, there’s a new sheriff in the Cowboys huddle!

In all seriousness, Parsons is just as stunned as the rest of the sports world at the money quarterbacks like Carr and Jones are already getting this offseason.

And the big names, such as Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, have yet to sign the dotted lines on their respective contract extensions.

This might not be the last time that Parsons ponders a position change to QB.

However, Parsons, who has racked up 26.5 sacks and All-Pro honors twice in just two seasons in the league, will be due for a massive payday of his own in the near future.

The Cowboys aren’t going to get away with paying him the $2.2 million he is set to earn in the 2023 season forever.

So even while he longs for quarterback money, Parsons can sleep easy knowing a payday of his own is around the corner.