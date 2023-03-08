Daniel Jones secured the bag at last after he inked a four-year contract worth $160 million with the New York Giants, the team announced on Tuesday. Needless to say, Jones is happy about how it all turned out for him, as he doubled down on his love for New York shortly after the contract was made official.

“I said after the season I love this place. I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I want to be here, Daniel Jones said, per Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports. “I have great respect for this organization, the Maras, the Tisches, my coaches and teammates.”

It’s not hard for Daniel Jones to be happy, as he just signed a huge contract that also came with a dizzying $82 million of guaranteed money at signing. That was Jones’ reward as well for having a strong 2022 season in which he passed for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his throws.

Jones is not yet considered an elite quarterback, but with him, the Giants have someone with a solid floor that has the potential to get even higher as he continues to work with head coach Brian Daboll. In Daboll’s first year as the Giants’ head coach in 2022, Daniel Jones hit his stride and began showing the promise he carried with him when New York took him in the first round (sixth overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Giants now hope that their new investment in Daniel Jones will pay dividends right away in 2023.