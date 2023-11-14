Cowboys star Micah Parsons decided to troll LeSean McCoy after his 'Josh Allen over Joe Burrow' take last week

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had some fun with LeSean McCoy after McCoy made a bold proclamation.

The former NFL running back (and former Buffalo Bills player) was on FS1 previewing the Bengals vs. Bills matchup Sunday night, and naturally, the conversation shifted to the quarterbacks.

McCoy went on to say he would take Josh Allen over Joe Burrow, and “It’s not close.”

.@CutOnDime25 breaks down why he has more faith in Josh Allen over Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/yYh8QcYGYF — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) November 3, 2023

“Imma go with Josh Allen, and I do love Joe Burrow. Phenomenal player. Lights out. Great player he is, but I’m gonna take the best player. I think Josh Allen’s the better quarterback. If I had to draw up a quarterback and what it looks like, what he could do, his attributes? It’s not even close.”

The problem for Jackson (and why the Cowboys' Parsons immediately took to social media) is that Allen immediately came out and laid an egg on Monday Night Football. Allen was picked off in the opening quarter, which means he's now been intercepted in six consecutive outings. He's now tied Ryan Fitzpatrick for the longest such streak by a Buffalo signal-caller in over a decade.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons wasn't letting Jackson get away scott-free:

Amid his struggles, Allen defended his offensive coordinator on Friday. Said Allen, “I think we have a very good rapport in terms of him knowing what I don’t like and what I like,” Allen said. “Obviously, getting to familiar stuff that our guys like that we’ve ran a lot in the past, I think that’s something that any offense can benefit from running familiar concepts and trusting the guys out on the field. And it comes down to the guys executing it.”

Allen has thrown 11 interceptions on the season.

Parsons and the Cowboys take on the Panthers on Sunday.