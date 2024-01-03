The Dallas Cowboys may be a potential landing destination for Dalvin Cook given Mike McCarthy's latest comments.

The New York Jets and running back Dalvin Cook recently parted ways. Cook has been linked to a number of teams including the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy recently commented on Cook, offering praise for the Pro Bowl running back. McCarthy's comments led to speculation that Dallas may end up signing Cook.

“Obviously I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, played a number of games against [him] when Dalvin was in Minnesota,” McCarthy said. “I have great respect for him.”

The Jets signed Cook for the 2023 season but the partnership ultimately did not go according to plan. Cook was once regarded as one of the best players in the entire NFL. The Minnesota Vikings made the surprising decision to move on from Cook following the 2022 campaign, which led to New York signing him.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network predicted that teams will be asking themselves if Cook is a better option than some of the “young running backs on the roster,” via Tom Pelissero. Rapoport believes Cook “potentially could be an interesting piece for a team in the playoffs.”

So will the Cowboys sign Cook? His NFL experience will surely entice Dallas.

Cowboys a potential landing destination for Dalvin Cook

Cook made four consecutive Pro Bowls with the Vikings from 2019-2022. He is still only 28-years old and should be able to perform at a respectable level if given the opportunity. Maybe Cook won't be one of the best running backs in the league, but he could help a team in the postseason.

In 2023, however, Cook rushed for just 214 yards and no touchdowns across 15 games (one start) with the Jets. New York struggled throughout the season following Aaron Rodgers' injury and Cook should benefit from a change of scenery.

Tony Pollard currently leads Dallas' rushing attack. Adding Cook wouldn't hurt by any means, though. Every team understands just how valuable depth is during the playoffs following the long grind of the regular season.

Given McCarthy's comments, one has to imagine that the Cowboys are at least considering the possibility of signing Dalvin Cook.