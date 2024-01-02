The Jets are moving on.

The New York Jets playoff hopes are no more after a disappointing season. Now, they are moving on from veteran running back Dalvin Cook ahead of their Week 18 finale against the New England Patriots, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

‘Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook and the #Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, allowing Cook the opportunity to play for a playoff team, per his agency @LAASportsEnt. The dynamic playmaker has fresh legs after minimal usage in NY and can now compete for a Super Bowl.'

The Jets signed Cook in the offseason as they expected to make a playoff push with Aaron Rodgers and others. But, a Week 1 injury to Rodgers changed the dynamic of the season, and things just kept spiraling downward in New York.

Cook's time with the Jets ends with just 67 carries for 214 yards and no scores. His longest carry of the year was just 14 yards, and it was a rough tenure in New York for Cook.

But, it was a sign of things to come as his workload continued to decrease as the season progressed. The Jets recently leaned more on Breece Hall and Israel Abanikanda in the backfield. After the nes< Hall took to X to share his thoughts on Cook being let go.

Cook is also restructuring his deal to forfeit the remaining guarantees, as Adam Schefter of ESPN notes.

With the NFL playoffs one week away, there should be a number of teams searching for help at the position. Now, Cook heads to the open market and is hoping to land on a playoff team and have an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl.