The Chicago Cubs were holding their breath after Dansby Swanson was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's contest. However, it looks like both Swanson and the Cubs can breathe a sigh of relief.

X-rays on Swanson's wrist came back negative, via Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. The Cubs are still holding Swanson out of Wednesday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, with two upcoming off days, Swanson seems to have avoided serious injury.

Chicago is currently 35-38 on the season. Still, they're just 3.5 games back for the NL Central lead. If the Cubs want to make a second half playoff push, they'll need Swanson healthy and playing his best.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Swanson has appeared in 72 games thus far in his first season with the Cubs. He is hitting .263 with seven home runs, 31 RBI and four stolen bases. In terms of Chicago hitters, Swanson ranks third in batting average and RBI and fourth in home runs. His .351 on base percentage is second-best on the team.

The Cubs knew what they were getting when they signed Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract this offseason. As Chicago looks to get back into World Series contention, Swanson will be one of their predominant leaders. While year one hasn't gotten off to the best start, Chicago knows they have a strong foundation in Swanson.

And just because the season started slow doesn't mean it will end poorly. Swanson and the Cubs can turn things around by year's end. For now, Swanson seems to have dodged a major injury bullet. Which is music to Chicago's ears in both the short an long-term.