For the first time in over half a decade, the Atlanta Braves will be without both Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson. But as Swanson departs on his new journey with the Chicago Cubs, Freeman thinks the Windy City found themselves a gem.

Swanson and Freeman played together on the Braves from 2016-2021. After watching him up close, Freeman thinks the Cubs got much more than just a sweet stroke and impressive glove hand in Swanson, via Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

“All he knows how to do is win,” Freeman said of Swanson. “He cares about the game. He wants people to be good around him. He brings playing every day. You can have five tools, but those five tools don’t mean a thing if you don’t have that sixth tool, which is grinding every single day. That’s what he does, no matter how he feels. Being a shortstop and playing 162 games, that’s special.”

“That’s a winner,” Freeman continued. “The Cubs got a really good one, and they’re going to be good for a long time because of him.”

The Cubs signed Dansby Swanson to a massive seven-year, $177 million contract this offseason. He’ll now be tasked with leading Chicago back into the postseason. Swanson has seemed up for the challenge, as he has hit .255 with 102 home runs, 411 RBI and 58 stolen bases over his seven-year MLB career.

Swanson is coming off her first All Star nomination as he appeared in all 162 games during the 2022 season. The Cubs are hoping Swanson continues his strong play in Chicago. Freddie Freeman has essentially given a guarantee that it will.