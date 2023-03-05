Dansby Swanson joining the Chicago Cubs was not on many people’s offseason bingo cards. However, Swanson is more than happy with his Cubs decision and is ready to hit the ground running in Chicago.

Swanson signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs this offseason. He joined Chicago after spending his entire seven-year MLB career with the Atlanta Braves. But Swanson says he is prepared to take on the change and that with the Cubs is exactly where he knew he wanted to be, via Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

“I’ve believed that ever since day one. My wife and I prayed about it a lot. When that was answered, I haven’t regretted one ounce of it,” Swanson said. “I feel very convicted in being here. Chicago is where we felt led to be.”

“Every time I’ve had a big change in my life, it’s worked out for the better,” Swanson continued. “Getting traded to Atlanta was an amazing thing for me. That’s how I met my wife. I just know that this is where we’re supposed to be.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Cubs were in need of some offensive firepower. Chicago ranked 19th in the MLB this past season with their .238 batting average. Their 657 runs ranked 22nd.

Dansby Swanson was the prize free agent of an impressive Cubs’ free agency. Swanson is a career .255 hitter with 102 home runs, 411 RBI and 58 stolen bases. He’s a two-time All Star and is coming off of a Gold Glove season.

Swanson won a World Series in Atlanta. The Braves have been the only major league team he has known. But the shortstop feels confident in his Chicago decision and is confident about his Cubs’ future.