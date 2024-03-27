The Texas Rangers begin their reign as World Series champs as they host the Chicago Cubs on opening day. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Cubs were able to resign Cody Bellinger this offseason to a more team friendly deal. Along with Bellinger, the Cubs signed Hector Neris to a one-year deal. Perhaps their biggest signing was Japanese left-handed starting pitcher Shota Imanaga. On the trade market, the Cubs acquired Michael Busch and Yency Almonte from the Dodgers. As for injuries, the Cubs will be without Jameson Taillon and Patrick Wisdom as the season begins.
The Rangers won the World Series last season, and they are looking to repeat. Texas signed Michael Lorenzen, Tyler Mahle, Kirby Yates, Andrew Knizner, and Travis Jankowski this offseason. They were not active on the trade market, though. On the injury side of things, the Rangers will be without Jacob DeGrom, Max Scherzer, Tyler Mahle, and Nathaniel Lowe to begin the season.
Justin Steele will get the ball for the Cubs while Nathan Eovaldi starts for the Rangers.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Cubs-Rangers Odds
Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline: +104
Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline: -122
Over: 8 (-115)
Under: 8 (-105)
How to Watch Cubs vs. Rangers
Time: 7:35 PM ET/4:35 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cubs just barely missed the playoffs last season, but Justin Steele did everything he can to help them out. Steele finished the 2023 season with a fifth-place finish in the Cy Young race. He also earned his first All-Star nod. Steele had a 3.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and just a 5.0 percent walk rate. He is as competitive as it gets on the mound, and he should be able to have another good season. With Steele on the mound, the Cubs have a great chance to pull off the opening day win.
Against the Rangers last season, Steele threw six innings, and allowed just one run on four hits. He was able to keep the Rangers guessing all outing and lead the Cubs to a win. He is very good, and the Cubs need him to have that same type of outing. As long as he pitches well, the Cubs will win this game.
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Wyatt Langfor making the opening day roster could be the biggest story for the Rangers as of right now. He makes the offense a lot better, and the Rangers need to hit the ball in this one. Steele is a good pitcher, so the Rangers have to do what they can to get him out of the game early. With Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Evan Carter, Jonah Heim, Josh Jung, Adolis Garcia, and now Wyatt Langford, the Rangers have one of the most dangerous offenses in the MLB. They will win this game at the plate.
Eovaldi is more than capable of having a good outing. He was the heart of the pitching staff in 2023, and a big reason for the World Series victory. Texas needs him to dominate in this game. He did have a good Spring Training, so he should be able to carry that into the regular season.
Final Cubs-Rangers Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a lot of fun to watch. The pitching matchup is awesome, and both teams have high hopes for 2024. My pick for this game is going to be the Rangers to win straight up, though. I think their offense will just barely outdo the Cubs.
Final Cubs-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-122)