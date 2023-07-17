Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson spurred retirement speculation after he made a cryptic post on Instagram on Sunday, and he posted on his Instagram story to clear everything up.

“They reaching my last post wasn't a retirement post! I just had to get some stuff off my chest!! Y'all will know when the Boi retire!!” DeSean Jackson wrote on his Instagram Story.

Free agent WR DeSean Jackson makes it clear he isn’t retiring, despite people interpreting an earlier post this morning as an announcement of his retirement. pic.twitter.com/l8NnhG4igV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 16, 2023

Jackson has played 15 seasons in the NFL, and he was at his peak with the Philadelphia Eagles. After the post this morning, many on social media interpreted the post as a retirement announcement. As a result, many outlets were posting highlights, and as expected, many posted the clip of him returning a punt as time expired to beat the New York Giants.

That punt return is undoubtedly the most iconic play of Jackson's career. He will mostly be remembered for his days with the Eagles. He spent time with Washington and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning to the Eagles for two years in 2019 and 2020. He spent 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams, winning a Super Bowl with the Rams. He spent the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens, and is currently a free agent and looking for a team to play with this season.

It will be interesting to see if a team expresses interest in Jackson at some point this season, whether it be a team in training camp or a team that is in need of a receiver later on in the season due to injuries at the position.