36-year-old wide receiver DeSean Jackson, a 3-time Pro Bowl selection and 2009 All-Pro selection, may be calling it quits after 15 seasons in the NFL. Although the decision hasn't been announced officially, the California native appeared to allude to a curtain call on Instagram, as the cryptic post left plenty of room for speculation.

After leaving Long Beach Polytechnic High School in 2005, the 5-foot-10- and 175-pound Jackson played collegiately at the University of California, Berkeley, where his electrifying speed and agility allowed him to become a star wideout for the Golden Bears. In his three seasons at Cal, Jackson recorded 162 receptions for 2,423 yards and 22 touchdowns, as well as 633 punt return yards and six punt return touchdowns (the ninth-most in NBA history).

Jackson would enter the 2008 NFL Draft, selected by the Eagles in the second-round. It was a perfect match from the beginning, with Jackson recording 1,008 yards from scrimmage, 452 return yards, and four total touchdowns his rookie season.

His ability to be a homerun threat only increased from there, as Jackson earned three Pro Bowl selections from the 2009 to 2013 season, pulling down 30 receiving touchdowns while amassing 5,205 receiving yards. He also added 854 punt return yards and three punt return touchdowns.

Jackson would leave the Eagles for a five-year stint, first with what's now the Washington Commanders for three seasons before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His tenure in D.C. was anything but boring. Jackson made waves in 2016 for his off-the-field views, getting fined in 2016 for wearing police tape on his cleats to draw attention to the role of race in America's justice system. On the field, Jackson led the NFL in yards per reception three times.

Jackson last suited up for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.