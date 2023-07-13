Philadelphia Eagles first round draft pick Jalen Carter was the consensus No. 1 overall pick before news of his involvement in a fatal car crash came out this Spring. His stock took a hit, although the Eagles stopped his slide by selecting him ninth overall. However, the aftermath of the incident has yet to blow over, as Jalen Carter is now being sued by a former Georgia football employee for leaving the scene of the crime, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“As Defendant Carter was aware at the time, he was jointly responsible for the crash, and had a legal duty to remain on the scene. Instead, in part obviously fearful of bad publicity and the effect on his NFL draft status, he hoped not to be questioned or take any responsibility for his actions.”

This is what the lawsuit claims in regards to Carter's actions on the night of the car crash. The woman suing Carter is named Victor Bowles, officially filing the lawsuit for leaving the scene of the accident and failing to offer aid to those involved in the crash.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is not what the Eagles or Jalen Carter wanted to have to be dealing with as training camp approaches at the end of July; Carter settled criminal charges for the accident, but it is clear that he is far from out of the water just yet.

Stay tuned for any more updates on Carter and the lawsuit filed by Bowles. Hopefully the case gets settled rather quickly and harmoniously for everyone involved from the Eagles to Georgia football.