Dillon Brooks' net worth in 2023 is $7 million. Brooks is a professional basketball player of the Houston Rockets of the NBA. He is an All-Defensive Second Team selection. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Dillon Brooks' net worth in 2023.

Dillon Brooks' Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $7 million

Dillon Brooks was born on January 22, 1996, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. He attended Father Henry Carr High School before transferring to Findlay Prep High School. In his lone year with Finlay Prep, Brooks averaged 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.7 dimes per game.

Coming out of high school, the Ontario native would be considered a four-star prospect by ESPN. As a result, Brooks received college basketball scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, New Mexico State, Duquesne, and Oregon. Brooks opted to play for Oregon. While playing for the Ducks for three seasons, Brooks accumulated averages of 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. For his efforts, Brooks was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and was named consensus Second Team All-American in his final year with Oregon.

Dillon Brooks drafted by Rockets, traded to Grizzlies

After three seasons with Oregon, Brooks decided to forego his final year of eligibility by declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft. The Oregon star was selected in the second round with the 45th overall pick by the Houston Rockets. But shortly after, Brooks was immediately shipped to the Memphis Grizzlies for a 2018 second-round pick. Brooks would eventually sign a three-year rookie deal with the Grizzlies. Details of the deal were not disclosed.

Brooks' rookie season in the NBA was decent at best. The 2017-18 season saw him average 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per game as a starter. A season later, Brooks had an unfortunate season that saw him injure his knee and right toe ligament. The injury sidelined him for the most part of the 2018-2019 season.

A year later, Brooks immediately returned from injury with a bang. He averaged 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Dillon Brooks signs first big contract

With a respectable 2019-2020 season, the Grizzlies retained Brooks' services by inking him to a three-year contract extension worth $35 million. After signing a huge contract, Brooks certainly repaid the organization by further increasing his production. He averaged 17.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

But more importantly, Brooks played an instrumental role in powering the Grizzlies back to playoff relevancy after the franchise missed the postseason for three consecutive seasons. In the first-round matchup against the Utah Jazz, Brooks stepped up by averaging 25.8 points and 4.2 boards per game. However, Brooks' efforts went down the drain, as the Jazz finished off the Grizzlies in five games.

In the following season, Brooks once again played a notable role in helping the Grizzlies return to the postseason for the second straight year. This time, Brooks and the Grizzlies advanced past the first round after dispatching the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games.

However, they simply had no answers for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the Conference Semifinals. The eventual 2022 NBA champions would eliminate the Grizzlies in six games. During the series, Brooks started to earn a notorious reputation after hitting Warriors' Gary Payton II in the head while making a transition play, which saw Payton II suffer an elbow fracture.

The 2022-23 season was controversial at best for the Grizzlies. Apart from Ja Morant's gun-related controversies, He also drew flak for his unsportsmanlike antics against his matchups, and the NBA fined Brooks $35,000 for shoving a cameraman to injury. But amidst the controversies, the Grizzlies finished second in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.

Moreover, Brooks also averaged 14.3 points, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 rejections per game to become part of the All-Defensive Second Team. However, Brooks continued his unsportsmanlike plays that led to a flagrant and tried to provoke LeBron James in the first-round series clash against the Lakers. The All-Defensive Second Team member's antics certainly backfired as the seventh-seeded Lakers would take care of business against Brooks and the Grizzlies in six games.

Dillon Brooks goes to Rockets in sign-and-trade deal

Memphis star Dillon Brooks signs long term deal with Powerade pic.twitter.com/Hug35SnBKb — Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) March 13, 2023

After getting traded during the 2017 NBA Draft, Brooks found his way back with the team that originally drafted him. After his contract with the Grizzlies expired, Brooks opted to leave the Grizzlies and sign a deal as a free agent with the Houston Rockets. Brooks signed a lucrative four-year deal that would pay him $80 million.

Brooks also added to his income and his long-term security by signing an endorsement deal with Powerade in March 2023.

