Dillon Brooks was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 NBA Playoffs affair after a hard foul on LeBron James. The play was reviewed and the referees decided it was enough to kick Brooks out of the contest.

Dillon Brooks apparently hit LeBron James below the belt 👀 Brooks was given a flagrant foul and has been EJECTED from the game. pic.twitter.com/ZJBDHUOCVW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

As seen in the video, Dillon Brooks reaches for the ball but hits LeBorn James below the belt. James immediately fell to the floor in pain.

Brooks and LeBron have a history with one another. In all fairness, Brooks has beef with a number of players around the league. Nevertheless, he most recently called LeBron “old” which led to backlash on social media. James didn’t respond to the insult and said he’s “not here for the bulls**t.”

The broadcasters in the Lakers-Grizzlies game brought up a good point following Brooks’ foul on LeBron. They noted that Draymond Green was recently suspended for a specific foul in part due to his reputation and history. It is possible that is something that also went into the decision to eject Brooks from the game given his own history.

Brooks’ absence is far from ideal for the Grizzlies. He’s a key player who offers no shortage of energy for the team. Memphis will need to step up with Brooks being ejected.

The Lakers hold a 17-point lead in the third quarter as of this story’s publication. Los Angeles is unquestionably sitting in a good position, but they can’t afford to take their foot off the gas. Even with Brooks out of the game, the Grizzlies have the talent to potentially make things interesting.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates from this Grizzlies-Lakers Game 3 NBA playoffs affair.