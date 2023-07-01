Despite the memes surrounding him going to play overseas, Dillon Brooks will be staying stateside. The former Memphis Grizzlies wing has agreed to join the Houston Rockets on a four-year, $80 million contract in free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooks will now bring his feisty defense and attitude to a team looking to break through and compete for a title.

Dillon Brooks Player Background

Dillon Brooks gained a bad reputation last season for a myriad of reasons. Off the court, the ex-Grizzlies wing's brash attitude and penchant for talking trash rubbed fans off the wrong way. His sub-par play during the playoffs only served to amplify the hate around him. Despite this bad reputation though, Brooks is truly a player that can provide value on a championship team.

Brooks joined the Grizzlies back in 2017 as a second-round pick. He was one of the few remnants of the Grit-N-Grind Grizzlies, being a rookie during that era's twilight years. Quickly gaining notoriety as an underrated lockdown defender, Brooks has the size and length to bother opposing wings. He's also able to leverage this to perfection, as it was no fluke he was named to the NBA's All-Defensive team.

Brooks was considered one of the veteran voices of the Grizzlies locker room, as he was the most tenured member of the roster. Now, he's looking to bring that same energy to a young, emerging team in Houston.

Dillon Brooks' Fit With Rockets

As mentioned earlier, Dillon Brooks' biggest asset will be his tenacious defense. Being a lengthy defender, who can guard multiple positions, the new Rockets' wing is capable of handling any challenge that comes his way. That defensive versatility was on full display during his time in Memphis, as Brooks consistently guarded the best players on the other team.

The Rockets will just have to rein in his gun-slinger tendencies on offense. Brooks is an average shooter that possesses the confidence of a JJ Redick type of talent on the perimeter. As a result, the offense often bogs down when he's on the court. If he's able to fully buy into the role of a defensive stopper a-la Tony Allen, the Rockets will be mighty scary to watch moving forward.