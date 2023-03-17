Dillon Brooks has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for shoving a cameraman in the Memphis Grizzlies 138-119 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the NBA Communications team announced. The incident occurred around the 2:40 mark of the second quarter when Brooks was going after a loose ball and fell into the stands.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/1oipEge3om — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 17, 2023

DILLON BROOKS RUNS INTO A CAMERAMAN AND PUSHES HIM.. DOESNT SAY SORRY OR HELP HIM UP 🤨 pic.twitter.com/TVvenkkzlC — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 (@GoIdenState) March 16, 2023

Dillon Brooks at first made unintentional contact with the cameraman. However, he looked to deliberately shove the man over as he returned to the court and did not bother in helping him up either.

The incident looks as bad as it sounds and unfortunately is not much of a surprise coming from Dillon Brooks. He has been embroiled in controversy much of this season, which is really nothing new for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The timing of the fine could not be worse, as Memphis is already dealing with enough off the court amidst the Ja Morant controversy. The NBA recently announced an official suspension for Morant regarding a live stream where he brandished a firearm.

After such a promising start to the season that included championship aspirations, the Grizzlies year has truly taken a turn for the worst. The fine for Brooks is just another blemish on a year that was looking to have such a promising resume.

While the Grizzlies can’t seem to avoid non-basketball news, they still manage to be third in the Western Conference. Although without Ja Morant, there is little belief that Memphis can make a deep playoff run come April. If a championship still beckons in the Grizzlies future, it will definitely be with Morant on the court.