The length of Ja Morant's suspension in relation to his most recent gun-flashing incident on social media is finally known. The NBA has come down hard on the Memphis Grizzlies point guard, with the league handing Morant a 25-game suspension, which he will begin to serve in the 2023-24 NBA season. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium was the first to report the suspension length, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting “conditions for his return.”

The NBA quickly confirmed the suspension shortly after the reports dropped.

Morant's off-the-court behavior wound up defining his 2022-23 campaign with the Grizzlies, and now it will impact his 2023-24 season. He was already suspended by the NBA for eight games back in March after a video of him surfaced on social media where he was seen flashing a gun at a Denver strip club. It looked as though Morant had finally learned his lesson when he went on camera in a sitdown interview with Jalen Rose of ESPN to speak about his controversies.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Then in May, he was once again seen on social media brandishing what appeared to be a gun.

Prior to the start of the 2023 NBA Finals series between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, NBA commissioner Adam Silver divulged that his office had gathered significant information pertaining to Ja Morant's May incident while also mentioning that he already had come up with a decision on the talented Grizzlies guard.

The ultimate hope for the Grizzlies and fans of the team and Ja Morant is that this suspension will be the last one he will ever serve in the NBA. From a basketball perspective, he needs to be on the court as much as possible for the Grizzlies. From a societal point of view, young people still look up to him, which is why he will always be seen in a different light.