MLB The Show 23 is releasing ratings, and players around the league have been reacting to their own ratings, including Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw was hoping that he was in the upper 80s-90s range, and he is rated a 91 in the game. Kershaw joked saying that 91 is perfect because that is how hard he throws.

This rating is a bit lower than last year for Kershaw, who was rated 93 overall in MLB The Show 22. His age must have been taken into account at this point, with him going into his age 34 season. He started 22 games in each of the last two seasons, so he has not pitched as much as he used to during his prime. Still, a 91 overall rating for a 34-year-old starting pitcher is not bad at all.

Mookie Betts guessed that he would be rated 92, and he underestimated himself, as he is rated 96 overall in the game. Betts was satisfied with the rating, saying it was cool. He has an 81 rating for contact vs left-handed pitchers, and an 85 power rating vs right-handed pitchers.

This was a bump for Betts, who was rated 93 overall in MLB The Show 22. Looking at the year Betts had in 2022 compared to 2021, it makes sense that his rating jumped. He played in 142 games in 2022 compared to 122 in 2021, and hit 35 home runs compared to 23 in 2021 as well. Betts was great in both seasons, but he was on the field more in 2022.

MLB The Show 23 will release on March 28 , two days before Opening Day across Major League Baseball, with Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the cover athlete.