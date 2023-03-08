Los Angeles Dodgers’ superstar right fielder Mookie Betts can play second base. It’s something that he’s discussed and even hinted that he prefers. The Dodgers previously stated that Betts will see more time at second in 2023, but Dave Roberts recently mapped out how many games he will play in right field and second base this season, per Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci.

“It’s real,” Roberts said. “The way I envision it, Mookie starts about 40 games at second base and 110 in the outfield.”

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers’ infield

Mookie Betts also happens to be a dynamic right fielder, so his primary position will remain in the outfield. However, Gavin Lux’s injury turned the Dodgers’ expected utility man, Miguel Rojas, into their everyday shortstop. Betts will likely play second base when Miguel Vargas needs a day off. Vargas also features the ability to play third base, so he can spell Max Muncy at times this season with Betts at second.

There are a lot of moving parts in this Dodgers’ infield. It is different from previous seasons, when Los Angeles had a mostly set infield. But the Dodgers’ versatility will prove to be crucial in 2023. Other infield alternatives include Chris Taylor and Michael Busch. Busch, a prospect, is a long shot to make the MLB roster. Although, he may be able to force his way onto the team at some point this season.

As for Mookie Betts, he will be prepared to play second base. He’s going to see some time at the position during the World Baseball Classic for Team USA which will allow him to receive reps in a competitive environment.