Freddie Freeman is locked in.

First baseman Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently gearing up for a 2024 season in which anything short of a World Series title will be considered a major failure. Freeman has enjoyed great productivity in each of his first two seasons since ditching the Atlanta Braves for the Dodgers; however, both of those campaigns ended in shocking first round exits in the postseason for Los Angeles, putting even more pressure on the team to break through this year and prove that the 2020 COVID year ring was no fluke.

Now, Freeman himself is getting one hundred percent honest on the team's skyrocketing expectations for the upcoming year, especially after the high profile free agent signing of superstar Shohei Ohtani.

“There is so much excitement around our team, and rightfully so,” said Freeman, per SportsNet LA on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Front office put together the best team they possibly could, so it’s obviously on us. We just have to take each day, do the little things right and prepare, and hopefully that leads to winning a lot of ballgames.

“It’s just an exciting time for the Dodgers. Yes, it’s not winning the offseason, we have to go out there and play, and we know that.”

Last year, it was a NLDS sweep at the hands of the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks that spelled the Dodgers' downfall, a series in which both Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts looked absolutely nothing like their regular season selves.

Spring training starts later this month.