The Los Angeles Dodgers boast an embarrassment of riches that, despite losing one of their key figures in Gavin Lux to a torn ACL during Spring Training, they have remained the cream of the crop in the NL West. But what if the up-and-coming 25-year old shortstop could somehow play a role deep into the Dodgers' season?

Per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Lux revealed that his recovery process from knee surgery is “well ahead of schedule” and that he's not yet ruling out the possibility that he appears either at the plate or on the diamond for the Dodgers later on this year. However, with there only being around four months since he injured his knee, Lux will certainly face a few limitations, namely, limited playing time and the necessity of having to wear a knee brace to protect himself from injury re-aggravation.

Even then, it's clear that Gavin Lux just wants to play ball, as he even said that he's willing to play winter ball just for him to get some reps to, perhaps, prepare him in the event that the Dodgers bring him back for their postseason push.

In Lux's stead, the Dodgers have mostly relied on a combination of Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor to fill in at shortstop. The results have been a mixed bag, as Rojas has struggled mightily on the dish.

Gavin Lux's presence is what made the Dodgers comfortable in not having to break the bank for either Corey Seager or Trea Turner in consecutive offseasons. Lux's knee injury was unfortunate timing, as the team was preparing to hand him the keys to the shortstop position. But Dodgers fans may not need to wait too long until the 25-year old makes his much-anticipated return.