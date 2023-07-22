2023 was supposed to be Gavin Lux's year. He was fresh off a steady 2022 campaign and the Los Angeles Dodgers were prepared to hand him the keys to the shortstop position following Trea Turner's departure. Unfortunately, Lux suffered a spring training injury that is expected to keep him out until 2024. Lux, however, recently revealed an intriguing injury update, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“Gavin Lux is with the Dodgers in Arlington. Has family in the area and is continuing his rehab from a torn ACL and LCL. Said he will be able to start running on the field at the end of next week, and could start swinging a bat off a tee in early August,” Ardaya shared on Twitter.

Does this change Lux's timeline? Probably not, but it is something to monitor. It appears as if he's making quick progress amid his injury rehab.

Gavin Lux's future with the Dodgers

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers' shortstop position hasn't produced much value in 2023. Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor have both received reps at shortstop, with neither swinging the bat well. Rojas is a strong defender, but LA would surely prefer to add a reliable option on both offense and defense.

Mookie Betts has also played some short for LA. In the end, though, the Dodgers prefer Betts in right field. There's a chance the team may try to acquire a shortstop ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Nevertheless, Lux will likely receive the opportunity to take over starting duties at the position once again in 2024.

Formerly a top prospect, Lux will be only 26-years old next season. There's still a realistic chance for him to make an impact for LA. This season was a setback without question. But he's worked hard to return and seems to be taking care of business at an impressive rate amid his injury rehab.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Lux and the Dodgers.