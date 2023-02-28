Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux’s lower-body injury is said to be serious enough to keep him sidelined for a prolonged period, per Buster Olney of ESPN.

“The injury to Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux — who underwent testing yesterday, after he was carted off the field — will keep him off the field for a long time. An industry source: ‘It is bad.'”

Gavin Lux sustained an injury to his right knee during a spring training game against the San Diego Padres on Monday, which the Dodgers won, 7-6. Lux was trying to get to third base after a grounder from Luke Williams. The 25-year-old Gavin Lux immediately grabbed his right knee while visibly wincing in pain. It also did not look good that he had to be carted off the field.

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that Lux ” told him he felt something pop in his right knee,” per Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

The hope for the Dodgers is that Gavin Lux will still be ready come Opening Day. Lux is expected to have a much bigger role for the team starting the 2023 MLB season, with shortstop Trea Turner departing in the offseason for greener pastures in Philadelphia Phillies uniform.

In 2022, Lux posted a triple-slash line of .276/.346/.399 with six home runs and 42 RBI in 120 games and 471 plate appearances for the Dodgers, who took him in the first round (20th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Miguel Rojas will be expected to see an increase in usage in the event that Gavin Lux would hit the injured list.