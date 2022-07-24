Mookie Betts recorded his 200th career homer during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Saturday win against their rivals San Francisco Giants; however, he is not making a big deal out of it.

While it’s an incredible personal milestone for Betts, who is just the 27th active player to have such feat, he couldn’t care less about it. For him, what’s important is the Dodgers got the 4-2 win and they took the series after dominating the first two outings as well.

“No, not at all,” Betts said when asked if there is any significance for him to reach the home run mark, per Dodger Blue. “Just got to keep on rolling. We won the game, that’s all that matters.”

It’s easy to see where Mookie Betts is coming from, though. While the Dodgers are on a roll and leading the whole National League with a 63-30 record heading to Sunday, they can’t be complacent.

Betts and the rest of the team cannot take their foot off the gas pedal and slow down, especially since they know they can see their place on the standings fall off easily if they lose focus.

Dodgers fans, however, have every reason to believe and be confident about their chances every game with Betts leading the way. The 29-year-old is is actually just 11 homers away from setting a new career high, and it’s not hard to see the star right fielder doing so with the way he’s playing.

His teammate Freddie Freeman is just as excited as other LA fans, knowing for a fact that Betts will continue to dominate the game.

“Five tools. What he does day-in and day-out, you guys saw what he did at the All-Star Game, just a special person being able to do those kind of things and standing up for what he believes in,” Freeman said of Betts. “Then go out and show what he does on the field. I’ve been able to see 22 home runs, and I’ve seen a few from the visiting side too, but I’m looking forward to watching the next 200 of his also.”