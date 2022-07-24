Mookie Betts drops honest comparison between Dodgers-Giants, Yankees-Red Sox rivalries

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is no stranger to featuring in some of the most tense-filled games in MLB.

Over his opening six years in the majors, Betts often delivered for the Boston Red Sox in their heated rivalry matchups against the New York Yankees. Now in Los Angeles, he is a regular in what one can argue is the best rivalry in the National League today with the Dodgers and Giants.

Speaking to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal on Saturday, Betts was asked to compare playing in the much-anticipated Dodgers-Giants and Yankees-Red Sox showdowns. From the high-scoring affairs to just how passionate fans can be during these games, much stands out to the six-time All-Star with the two rivalries.

“In Boston, it was more like a slugfest,” Betts said. “There was a lot of big hitters, heavy hitters, a lot of high-scoring games, long games. Obviously the fans are completely different. You’re in a different spot in the country. A lot of hostility going on there, and here’s a little different. You don’t have as high-powered of offenses as there.

“Fans are a little more chilled, they enjoy the game a little more. They’re not hating so much on the players and whatnot. They do have their pros and cons. I’m just blessed to be in another rivalry because it’s really fun to play in stuff like this.”

Betts had the Yankees’ number during his notable run in Boston, posting a .346 OBP to go along with 57 RBI recorded in 96 such regular season games played. On the other hand, Betts has had rollercoaster showings when going up against the Giants. He sits at a .244 batting average in 32 career contests played against the reigning National League West champions, although he has shined when it has mattered the most, such as with his .455 batting average in last season’s five-game NLDS clash.

For now, Betts’ Dodgers squad has 11 total matchups left against the Giants over the remainder of the 2022 regular season, which includes a four-game road series in early August. The Giants currently sit at 15.5 games back of the Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West standings.