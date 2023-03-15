Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a hopeful update on injured starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin on Wednesday, telling reporters that Gonsolin is “throwing from 120 feet and able to put weight on his sprained left ankle,” according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Gonsolin reportedly suffered the injury during a team workout on March 6. While it still seems like a long shot that Gonsolin will be ready for the first turn through the rotation, a return during the first month of the season is possibly still in the cards.

Gonsolin carved out his best season as a pro in 2022. He made a career-high 24 starts and accumulated a 16-1 record with a 2.14 ERA and 119 strikeouts. His performances earned him an All-Star selection for the first time in his four-year career.

The Dodgers rewarded Gonsolin with a two-year, $6.65 million deal in the offseason, buying out two of his arbitration years.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The emergence of Gonsolin last season as a more than capable back-end starter potentially played a role in the Dodgers choosing not to go after big-ticket free agents such as Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon this offseason.

With Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías still manning the top of the Dodgers rotation, instead, LA turned to a cheaper option in Noah Syndergaard and is likely banking on Dustin May to return to form following Tommy John surgery.

While not an ace, the return of a healthy Tony Gonsolin to the Dodgers rotation should help LA in its quest for another World Series title this season.