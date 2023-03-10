Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ star pitcher Clayton Kershaw didn’t have the best start to his 2023 spring training, surrendering three runs over three innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Nevertheless, Kershaw focused on the positives after the start. He mentioned that he feels healthy before later discussing the upside of not pitching in the World Baseball Classic and getting the opportunity to have a fairly normal spring training.

“I kind of like it honestly,” Kershaw said of being able to participate in a normal spring training. “I think last year proved that… I feel like having that extra time in spring training to kind of get here, go a little bit slower, I kind of like it honestly.”

MLB hasn’t had a normal spring training since 2019. The pandemic rocked the 2020 and 2021 campaigns before the lockout impacted 2022 spring training. Clayton Kershaw “likes” being able to take things slow this year. As a result, he will have plenty of time to find his footing before Opening Day.

Kershaw was originally expected to play in the WBC. However, he struggled to obtain an insurance policy due to his injury history. Although he wasn’t excited about the news, Kershaw is staying positive.

Fans shouldn’t worry about Clayton Kershaw’s difficult opening outing. As long as he’s healthy, the Dodgers will be pleased moving forward. Pitchers often tend to struggle in their initial outings of spring training, so Kershaw should bounce back sooner rather than later.

