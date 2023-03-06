Tony Gonsolin is expected to fill a major role in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation this season. However, Dodgers fans are now holding their breath after Gonsolin was forced to leave a recent team workout.

Gonsolin left the Dodgers’ Monday team workout with a left ankle injury, via Doug Padilla of the Orange County Register. Gonsolin rolled his left ankle coming off the diamond after infield drills, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Gonsolin met with the training staff before heading to the clubhouse.

The Dodgers have now confirmed that Gonsolin sprained his left ankle, via Ardaya. He is now considered day-to-day and likely won’t pitch during his scheduled Wednesday outing.

There’s no word yet on how long the injury will keep Gonsolin out. The Dodgers are hoping it’s more of a short-term injury after Gonsolin’s performance last season.

Tony Gonsolin held a pristine 16-1 record last season, earning his first All Star nomination. He had an elite 2.14 ERA and an impressive 119/35 K/BB ratio. His wins, ERA and strikeouts were all career-highs. As were his 130.1 innings pitched.

Los Angeles lost Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson in free agency. Walker Buehler is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. Alongside Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias, Gonsolin is expected to be one of the stars of the Dodgers’ pitching staff.

Now, LA will wait to see just how bad Gonsolin’s injury is. With it still being Spring Training, the Dodgers will give Gonsolin all the time he needs to heal. The right-hander will be a valuable part of the Dodgers’ success in 2023.