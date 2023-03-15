Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Team Canada will need to get by without their star first basemen for the remainder of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Los Angeles Dodgers stud Freddie Freeman left Tuesday’s game against Venezuela with a hamstring injury and on Wednesday, manager Ernie Whitt said he’s out for the rest of the tournament, per Bob Nightengale.

While the Canadians will definitely feel the absence of Freeman and need to beat Mexico in order to advance to the quarterfinals, this injury is likely even more concerning for the Dodgers organization. MLB clubs are already reluctant to let star players go and play in the WBC. This is exactly why.

On a more positive note, the hamstring issue isn’t expected to be serious. Whitt revealed that LA is the one who made the call on Freeman’s availability moving forward. Via Jorge Castillo:

“He’s out of this tournament for now. The Dodgers decided that. He’s over in camp right now getting looked at by the doctors and training staff.”

With Opening Day just two weeks away, it’s the right decision. Freddie Freeman is obviously a massive part of the Dodgers on both sides of the ball and needs to be healthy if they’re going to be a contender again.

Freddie Freeman went 2 for 10 in the World Baseball Classic, smacking two hits in the tournament opener against Great Britain before going 0 for 5 versus the United States and Colombia. The slugger was raking in Spring Training though, slashing .353 with three home runs and eight RBI in 17 at-bats. LA begins its 2023 campaign on March 30th against the Arizona Diamondbacks.