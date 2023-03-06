The Miami Dolphins will examine all their quarterback choices this summer as they try to decide Tua Tagovailoa’s long-term future with the team. Here we’ll look at the Dolphins’ best quarterback options if they decide to move on from Tagovailoa.

According to sources within the organization, the Dolphins may be considering moving in a different direction at the quarterback position. General manager Chris Grier has until May 1 to decide whether to pick up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option. That would cost $23.2 million for the 2024 season. Remember that despite Tagovailoa’s successful 2022 season, concerns over his history with concussions and durability have been taken into account.

Recall that Tagovailoa suffered at least two concussions in 2022, causing him to miss five games. This included the final three of Miami’s season and their playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Sure, Tagovailoa had a statistically strong season, leading the league in passer rating at 105.5, throwing for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. However, his concussion history has led to questions about his future with the team.

If Grier decides not to pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option, the team may explore other options at the quarterback position.

Let’s look at the Dolphins’ best quarterback options if they decide to move on from Tua Tagovailoa.

5. Skylar Thompson

It’s uncertain whether the Dolphins can rely on Skylar Thompson to be their dependable backup quarterback in his second NFL season. While he showed promise as a seventh-round draft pick last year, it may be questionable to fully trust him given the team’s win-now focus. This is evidenced by their trades for Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb. Despite this, Thompson’s performance has made him a serious contender to back up Tagovailoa in the upcoming 2023 season. Remember that he led the NFL in passing during the 2022 preseason and almost led the team to a wild-card victory over Buffalo. Of course, Miami fans should still expect some growing pains with Thompson.

4. Jacoby Brissett

Before Deshaun Watson returned from suspension, Jacoby Brissett had a good season as the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. Despite having a less talented group of wide receivers than the Dolphins, Brissett threw for over 200 yards in all but one of his starts. Brissett could serve as the ideal spot starter for the Dolphins if Tagovailoa is unable to play in any games during the 2023 season. The Dolphins should certainly consider offering Brissett a one-year deal. This would give the Dolphins a reliable backup quarterback option and help ensure that they remain competitive if Tagovailoa is unable to play.

3. Andy Dalton

Last season, Andy Dalton signed with the New Orleans Saints and started 14 games. He took over for Jameis Winston, who had been dealing with injuries. Dalton, a former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, threw for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in those 14 starts. As the Dolphins look for a solid quarterback option for the upcoming season, Dalton may be the answer coach McDaniel is looking for. Remember that he is a three-time Pro Bowler who has remained relatively healthy throughout his 12-year NFL career.

Jimmy Garoppolo is a highly sought-after quarterback in NFL free agency this off-season. He has a 40-17 record as a starter and has won four playoff games. While Garoppolo may not have the strongest arm, he understands his limitations and is still capable of leading a winning team. Remember that he nearly led the San Francisco 49ers to victory in Super Bowl LIV and brought them to the NFC Championship Game again in 2021. Despite injury issues of his own, Garoppolo has proven to be effective and is also familiar with Mike McDaniel’s system. It is likely that he will find a starting job somewhere in the league, but Miami should at least give him a look.

Baker Mayfield helped lead the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 but had a subpar 2021 season. That led to the Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson. As a result, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers. However, he was released in the middle of the 2022 season and eventually signed with the Los Angeles Rams to finish the campaign. It was not surprising that Mayfield performed better in Sean McVay’s offense than he did under Ben McAdoo. His completion percentage, yards per attempt, and quarterback rating all improved while playing for the Rams. Under McDaniel’s system, Mayfield also has the potential to shine. He surely seems healthier than Tagovailoa and has a huge chip on his shoulder. Though Mayfield will likely look for starting spots elsewhere, the Dolphins should at least ring him up. You never know.