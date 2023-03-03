The Miami Dolphins “will explore all options at quarterback,” including “potentially moving in a different direction from” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to CBS Sports senior NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“Even though the reports were coming out of the end of the season that the experts expect Tua to be 100% when the time of football comes, league sources have told me again last night and today that there are members in the organization of the Dolphins who are aware that the team is exploring all of their options at quarterback, including potentially moving in a different direction from Tua,” Anderson said.

Tua Tagovailoa is in the fourth year of the rookie contract he signed with the Dolphins in 2020. The four-year, $30 million deal was fully guaranteed and included a fifth-year team option, which would earn him about $23.1 million in 2024, according to Anderson.

Tua Tagovailoa played and started in 13 games for the Dolphins last season, earning just under 3,550 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his 2022 campaign. The 25-year-old quarterback has played in 36 games and started in 34 for the Dolphins since he was selected with the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He tied for ninth place in MVP voting with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, among others, according to Pro Football Reference.

He suffered two concussions during the 2022 season, one in Week 3 and one in Week 15. He was stretchered off the field in Week 3 and was shut down after his second concussion in Week 15.

Dolphins’ General Manager Chris Grier said he would not let the injuries deter the Dolphins from making a long-term commitment to Tua Tagovailoa.

“I can’t lie and say no,” Grier said about Miami having durability concerns on Tagovailoa. “But it’s not something that’s going to make us afraid to do something long-term.”