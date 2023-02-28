Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the biggest names on the quarterback market in NFL free agency this offseason. Despite the San Francisco 49ers’ rush to move on from the 31-year-old QB, Jimmy G is 40-17 as a starter in his career and has won four playoff games. That’s why teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders should be interested in him.

While several teams who could be interested in Garoppolo are focusing attention on Derek Carr, Jimmy G has the superior track record. His 70.1% winning percentage as a starter dwarfs Carr’s 44.3% mark. Also, Garoppolo is 4-2 in the postseason, while Carr is 0-1.

Yes, Carr’s numbers are better overall, and Garoppolo’s health history is worrisome. Still, even if Jimmy G is the Derek Carr backup plan, it’s a pretty good consolation prize. Here are the three best landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023 NFL free agency, ranked.

3. New York Jets

It’s no secret the Jets want Derek Carr. They’ve wined and dined the free-agent QB and even told him he’ll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer if he signs with Gang Green.

If Carr shuns the Jets, though, Jimmy Garoppolo is a perfect replacement target. The same things that make the Jets a great fit for Carr apply to Jimmy G. It’s a team with a great defense, a solid offensive line, and good skill position players.

All the Jets need to become a playoff-level team is a quarterback who doesn’t actively work against winning like Zach Wilson or Mike White. Also, before becoming the Jets head coach, Robert Saleh was the 49ers defensive coordinator, so he knows Jimmy G well.

If the Jets keep building on their young core and add a QB like Garoppolo, they could be a playoff-caliber team. The only drawback for Garoppolo ending up here is that the team plays in the AFC East.

That means that the Jets will have to at least play to the level of the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in order to get to the playoffs, and if they do get there, Jimmy G will go up against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, and Justin Herbert.

This all makes the one AFC option on this list the least desirable of the three best fits.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In 2014, the New England Patriots drafted Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round to someday follow in the footsteps of Tom Brady. Little did they know that Brady was going to play for another 37 years (approximately).

Ultimately, the Patriots had to trade Jimmy G to the 49ers because Brady wouldn’t make way. However, now that Brady is (allegedly) officially out in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers could finally do what Garoppolo was drafted to do, and replace Brady with him.

The Buccaneers currently have the worst salary cap situation in the NFL, with a $-57,027,890 balance on the books. However, if the team wants to try and contend for another year or two in the still-putrid NFC South, they can kick a lot of those salary cap problems down the road.

In Tampa Bay, Garoppolo will have many of the same things Brady was supposed to have last year. If the team gets healthy and keeps most of its key players, the Bucs will have a solid defense, an excellent offensive line, and Mike Evans in 2023.

That’s a solid base for Garoppolo to try and win the weakest division in the NFL.

1. Washington Commanders

Personally, I’m looking for the Commanders to roll with Sam Howell in 2023. He’s a fascinating prospect and a player who could ultimately become a late-round steal.

That said, if Jimmy Garoppolo wants to sell himself to the franchise that would be the best fit in 2023 NFL free agency, that’s the Commanders.

In Washington, the former 49ers QB would have a defense stacked with first-round picks, a good offensive line, and the best skill position players of this group with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson Jr., and Antonio Gibson.

Yes, the Commanders are in the toughest NFC division, but it’s still not the AFC ad last season, the conference was so mediocre (outside of the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles) that all four teams from the NFC East nearly made the playoffs.

Most appealing of all, though, is the fact that the Commanders recently hired offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. If the longtime Kansas City Chiefs OC can prove that some of the Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid magic came from him, too, then the Commanders offense could make a major leap in 2023.

And Jimmy Garoppolo should try to get on that train.