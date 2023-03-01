Tua Tagovailoa’s durability has come into question after suffering numerous head injuries with the Miami Dolphins this past season. However, Dolphins’ General Manager Chris Grier doesn’t think it will be a major problem moving forward. Beyond just his durability, Grier shut down any talks that the Dolphins would consider replacing Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa suffered at least two concussions during the 2022 season. After being stretchered off the field in Week 3, the Dolphins’ QB was shut down for the season following his second concussion in Week 15. Grier understands the severity is cautious of Tagovailoa’s injury woes. But he doesn’t see them as a flaw and only sees upside in Tagovailoa under center in Miami, via Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

“I can’t lie and say no,” Grier said about Miami having durability concerns on Tagovailoa. “But it’s not something that’s going to make us afraid to do something long-term.”

Chris Grier has been impressed with Tagovailoa’s growth and work ethic. Furthermore, he enjoys the bond the QB has developed with head coach Mike McDaniel. While the fifth-year option deadline is May 1, Grier seems open to working on a long-term deal with his quarterback.

When Tua Tagovailoa was healthy, he led the Dolphins to a 8-5 record as a starter. He threw for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns; both career-highs. His 8.9 yards per pass attempt was not only a career-high but led the entire NFL. The QB finished ninth in MVP voting.

Tagovailoa’s numerous head injuries are obviously a concern for both the quarterback and Grier. But assuming he stays healthy in the coming seasons, Tagovailoa could be looking at a long-term stay with the Dolphins.