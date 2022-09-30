Tua Tagovailoa’s injury during the Miami Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the most bone-chilling moments in the last few years. After seemingly being concussed in their Week 3 game, the quarterback fell down hard after taking a sack. Immediately, fans were worried for the health of Tagovailoa, as he exhibited signs of neurological damage.

Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion sparked massive outrage amongst many fans, who argued that the Dolphins should not have played him at all. One of these people is someone intimately familiar with concussions: Dr. Chris Nowinski. A former WWE wrestler turned doctor, Nowinski slammed the NFL and Miami for allowing Tua to see the field.

This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022. pic.twitter.com/D8S8eEbgda — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

Mike McDaniel said it's good Tua "doesn't have anything more serious than a #concussion." I don't think this guy gets it. A concussion is a traumatic brain injury & posturing suggests brain stem injury. It's pretty high on the list of serious medical consequences of football. https://t.co/ZGF2LWERak — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

Nowinski is perhaps one of the most trust-worthy people with regards to concussions. His WWE career ended due to post-concussion symptoms. After his retirement, Dr. Nowinski played a significant role in the NFL’s improved understanding of concussions and CTE. In fact, Nowinski warned the Dolphins on Twitter that playing Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday was a disaster waiting to happen.

I take no pleasure in being right. Pray for Tua. We saw this coming. Get angry. Get involved with @ConcussionLF to make sure the @NFL can't do this again. https://t.co/qbZLlgvk5S — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

Tagovailoa suffered his first concussion just a few days ago during the Dolphins’ clash against the Bills after a late hit. The quarterback snapped his head on the turf after landing. Tua was clearly in a daze, and even stumbled as he tried to join his team. However, much to the shock of many, the QB cleared concussion protocols and returned to the game.

This unfortunate incident will rightfully get more attention on the current concussion protocols of the NFL. Wins and playoff appearances are nothing compared to the health and safety of the players involved. We wish a speedy recovery for Tua Tagovailoa.